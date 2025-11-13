British heavyweight Anthony Joshua is set to return to the ring in December to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

The pair have reportedly reached a deal for a heavyweight bout in Miami, Florida, next month that will be shown on Netflix and announced officially by the streamer on Monday.

It will be the former heavyweight world champion's first fight since he was stopped in the fifth round by Daniel Dubois in September last year and comes after Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, revealed talks were underway about his return to the ring in late 2025.

Paul, who beat 59-year-old Mike Tyson in 2024, was due to fight Gervonta Davis on Friday 14th November but the bout was cancelled earlier this month.

Nothing has yet been confirmed but if it is, the fight would be by far the biggest of Paul's career and a step down from the level that Joshua is used to.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Anthony Joshua v Jake Paul fight.

Jake Paul. Getty Images Getty Images

When is Anthony Joshua v Jake Paul?

The date for Anthony Joshua v Jake Paul has not yet been confirmed but reports suggest it will be either Friday 19th December or Friday 26th December.

Fans around the world and in the UK are expected to be able to tune in via Netflix.

What time is Anthony Joshua v Jake Paul?

Likewise, the time for Anthony Joshua v Jake Paul has not been confirmed.

The fight is expected to take place in Miami, Florida, which is in Eastern Standard Time – five hours behind the UK.

That means the event is likely to start around midnight on Friday night UK time, with Joshua and Paul expected to make their ring walk and fight in the early hours of Saturday morning.

