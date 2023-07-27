Joshua went on to conquer the world, but has struggled for form in recent years. He has suffered three defeats in his last six outings, albeit two of those came against current heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

He looked underwhelming during his last fight against Jermaine Franklin earlier this year and needs another confident victory over Whyte to prove there is fuel left in the tank.

Whyte's career has also hit a ceiling after being comfortably dispatched by Tyson Fury last year. He has only fought four times since the start of 2020, with two wins and two defeats to his name in that time. Whyte also requires a victory to keep his name floating around the chasing pack of heavyweights.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte fight.

When is Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte 2?

Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte will take place on Saturday 12th August 2023 exclusively live on DAZN for a one-off PPV fee of £26.99.

The event is UK-based so the timing works well for British fans without requiring a super late night or early start.

What time is Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte 2?

The Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte fight will begin at approximately 10pm UK time on DAZN, with a packed undercard set to give fans plenty to chew over prior to the main event.

The undercard gets under way from approximately 7pm UK time.

Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte 2 ring walk time

Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte are likely to make their ring walks at approximately 10pm UK time, according to DAZN, with the action expected to begin shortly after, possibly around 10:15pm.

However, a lot depends on the undercard. The fight time is subject to change depending on how the previous fights develop, so keep an eye on the action on the day. This is all subject to change at short notice on the night.

Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte 2 undercard

Below is the confirmed undercard information for the Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte fight.

Anthony Joshua v Dillian Whyte

Filip Hrgovic v Demsey McKean

Johnny Fisher v Harry Armstrong

Campbell Hatton v Tom Ansell

George Liddard v Radek Rousal

Maisey Rose Courtney v Gemma Ruegg

