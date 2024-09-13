The 34-year-old has racked up four victories on the bounce dating back to April 2023, proving he is still worthy of a place among the heavyweight top dogs.

Dubois's stock has risen immensely over the last 12 months after stepping in to fight Oleksandr Usyk last August. He was considered a rank outsider, but downed the Ukrainian, only for the call to be controversially ruled a low-blow.

Usyk was afforded four minutes to regroup and dialled up his game to KO Dubois.

The British fighter has since toppled Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgović, and carries the IBF title into the ring despite being the underdog of the pair.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the timings for the Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois fight.

When is Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois?

Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois will take place on Saturday 21st September 2024.

Fans can tune in to watch Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois on DAZN PPV for a £19.99 fee with a free month of DAZN.

Alternatively, you can tune in via Sky Sports Box Office for a one-off £19.95 fee. TNT Sports Box Office will also boast coverage.

What time is Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois?

The Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois card begins at 4pm UK time on Saturday.

The headline fight between Joshua v Dubois will take place several hours later, at approximately 10:45pm UK time. This is subject to change.

Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois ring walk time

Joshua and Dubois are expected to make their way to the ring any time from 10:30pm UK time.

The fight time is subject to change depending on how the previous fights develop, so keep an eye on the action on the day. Everything could shift at short notice on the night.

Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois undercard

Below is the confirmed undercard information for the Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois fight.

Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois – IBF heavyweight title

Hamzah Sheeraz v Tyler Denny – European middleweight title

Anthony Cacace v Josh Warrington – IBF super-featherweight title

Joshua Buatsi v Willy Hutchinson – WBO interim light-heavyweight title

Liam Smith v Josh Kelly – Light-middleweight

Mark Chamberlain v Josh Padley – Lightweight

