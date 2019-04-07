Cambridge Women's crew also beat out their Oxford counterparts by an impressive seven lengths, and with a final time of 19:06.

Oxford will be desperate to get revenge on their fierce rivals – but how can you watch the famous race?

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about The Boat Race including how to watch it.

When is the Boat Race 2019?

The event takes place on Sunday 7th April 2019 with each race likely to last around the 20-minute mark.

Women's Boat Race: 2.15pm

Men's Boat Race: 3.15pm

How can I watch and live stream the Boat Race 2019?

The whole event will be broadcast live on BBC1 with commentary by Andrew Cotter who has been covering the event for the broadcaster since 2010.

You can live stream the races via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.

What colours are Oxford and Cambridge in the Boat Race?

Oxford will wear dark blue, while Cambridge rowers will don light blue.

How many times have Oxford and Cambridge won the Boat Race?

Oxford University Boat Club have won the coveted title 80 times but their Cambridge counterparts have edged in front with a total of 83 wins.

The Oxford University Women's Boat Club has won just 30 times, in contrast to Cambridge's 43 wins, since the Women's race was first introduced back in 1972.

Where does the Boat Race take place?

The event, which first took place back in 1829, takes place between Putney and Mortlake on the River Thames, London.

It is timed so that the race coincides with the fastest possible current.