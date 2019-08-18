Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm will all be in action during the four-day event with a sizeable prize fund on offer for the champion.

Tiger Woods appears to have lost his spark since victory in The Masters at Augusta National earlier in the year, but he has enjoyed plenty of success on this course before and will hope to use it as a platform to return to his best.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the BMW Championship.

When is the BMW Championship 2019?

The BMW Championship will take place from Thursday 15th August 2019 and run until Sunday 18th August 2019.

Where is the BMW Championship 2019 course?

The BMW Championship 2019 course is near Chicago at Medinah Country Club, Illinois, USA.

How to watch and live stream the BMW Championship 2019

You can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event.

Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the BMW Championship via the SkyGo app.

Sky customers can add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month or subscribe to individual sports such as golf so that you only pay for what you enjoy.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £8.99, a week pass for £14.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

BMW Championship 2019 TV schedule

Thursday

2:45pm on Sky Sports Golf Red Button

5:00pm on Sky Sports Golf

Friday

2:45pm on Sky Sports Golf Red Button

5:00pm on Sky Sports Golf

10:00pm on Sky Sports Main Event

Saturday

7:00pm on Sky Sports Golf

8:30pm on Sky Sports Main Event

Sunday

7:00pm on Sky Sports Golf

7:30pm on Sky Sports Main Event

Who won the BMW Championship in 2018?

Keegan Bradley narrowly triumphed in the 2018 tournament after posting a 20-under score.

He was three shots off English star Justin Rose going into the final round but leaped up five places with a 64.

The pair were tied but Bradley secured victory in the play-off.

Billy Horschel and Xander Schauffele were single shot short of the two leaders.