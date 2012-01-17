In an interview published in this week’s Radio Times, Skelton admitted that conditions on the journey are less than sanitary.

Asked if she was able to wash, the daredevil presenter replied: “No, not at all. And they were very strict about keeping the weight to a minimum, so I was only allowed to bring a toothbrush head without the handle.

“I smell already, so by the end I’m going to stink,” she added.

Conditions including perpetual daylight are also making the trip hard going, though Skelton says: “The worst thing is the wind collapsing your tent at night and having to get up and dig it out of the snow.”

Read more about Helen's Antarctic adventure in this week’s issue of Radio Times.