Big man boogie: Pacific Island weightlifter gets his groove on at Commonwealth Games
Watch David Katoatau show off his dance moves after winning his country's first ever Commonwealth gold medal
You probably haven't heard of the island nation of Kiribati before, but you won't be able to forget it after these moves from their first ever gold medallist David Katoatau.
Proving that size is no barrier to sweet dance moves, the Pacific Island weightlifter grooved off the stage after successfully lifting a massive 194kg.
Despite failing on his final attempt of 205kg, Katoatau danced again when he realised he had done enough to secure gold for Kiribati, a group of Pacific islands with a population of just 100,000.
This is their first ever Commonwealth Games gold, and after Katoatau's celebration their success at Glasgow won't be forgotten in a hurry.