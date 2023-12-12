BBC Sports Personality of the Year winners: Full list of SPOTY winners and multiple champions
Your complete round-up of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award winners throughout history.
The BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award has enjoyed a long, rich history, with champions who transcend their sport and capture the imagination of the general public and sports fans alike.
The first award was dished out to athlete Christopher Chataway in 1954, after he received the lion's share of 14,500 votes cast by postcard.
The original rules were first published in Radio Times magazine, with one of the conditions for entry being that contenders had to have featured on Sportsview since April that year.
In modern times, any British sporting star is eligible to win the award, with an expert panel of judges assembled to whittle down the list to six contenders based on their calendar year achievements, magical moments and performances - but not, as many still believe, based on their actual personality.
RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of BBC Sports Personality of the Year winners, including stars who have won the award more than once.
BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award winners
- 2022 – Beth Mead
- 2021 – Emma Raducanu
- 2020 – Sir Lewis Hamilton
- 2019 – Ben Stokes
- 2018 – Geraint Thomas
- 2017 – Sir Mo Farah
- 2016 – Sir Andy Murray
- 2015 – Sir Andy Murray
- 2014 – Sir Lewis Hamilton
- 2013 – Sir Andy Murray
- 2012 – Sir Bradley Wiggins
- 2011 – Mark Cavendish
- 2010 – Sir AP McCoy
- 2009 – Ryan Giggs
- 2008 – Sir Chris Hoy
- 2007 – Joe Calzaghe
- 2006 – Zara Phillips
- 2005 – Andrew Flintoff
- 2004 – Dame Kelly Holmes
- 2003 – Jonny Wilkinson
- 2002 – Paula Radcliffe
- 2001 – David Beckham
- 2000 – Sir Steve Redgrave
- 1999 – Lennox Lewis
- 1998 – Michael Owen
- 1997 – Greg Rusedski
- 1996 – Damon Hill
- 1995 – Jonathan Edwards
- 1994 – Damon Hill
- 1993 – Linford Christie
- 1992 – Nigel Mansell
- 1991 – Liz McColgan
- 1990 – Paul Gascoigne
- 1989 – Sir Nick Faldo
- 1988 – Steve Davis
- 1987 – Fatima Whitbread
- 1986 – Nigel Mansell
- 1985 – Barry McGuigan
- 1984 – Torvill and Dean
- 1983 – Steve Cram
- 1982 – Daley Thompson
- 1981 – Lord Botham
- 1980 – Robin Cousins
- 1979 – Lord Sebastian Coe
- 1978 – Steve Ovett
- 1977 – Virginia Wade
- 1976 – John Curry
- 1975 – David Steele
- 1974 – Sir Brendan Foster
- 1973 – Sir Jackie Stewart
- 1972 – Dame Mary Peters
- 1971 – HRH Princess Anne
- 1970 – Sir Henry Cooper
- 1969 – Ann Jones
- 1968 – David Hemery
- 1967 – Sir Henry Cooper
- 1966 – Bobby Moore
- 1965 – Tommy Simpson
- 1964 – Mary Rand
- 1963 – Dorothy Hyman
- 1962 – Anita Lonsbrough
- 1961 – Sir Stirling Moss
- 1960 – David Broome
- 1959 – John Surtees
- 1958 – Ian Black
- 1957 – Dai Rees
- 1956 – Jim Laker
- 1955 – Gordon Pirie
- 1954 – Sir Chris Chataway
BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award multiple winners
- Andy Murray – 3 (2013, 2015, 2016)
- Lewis Hamilton – 2 (2014, 2020)
- Nigel Mansell – 2 (1986, 1992)
- Henry Cooper – 2 (1967, 1970)
- Damon Hill – 2 (1994, 1996)
