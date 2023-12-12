The original rules were first published in Radio Times magazine, with one of the conditions for entry being that contenders had to have featured on Sportsview since April that year.

In modern times, any British sporting star is eligible to win the award, with an expert panel of judges assembled to whittle down the list to six contenders based on their calendar year achievements, magical moments and performances - but not, as many still believe, based on their actual personality.

RadioTimes.com brings you a full round-up of BBC Sports Personality of the Year winners, including stars who have won the award more than once.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award winners

2022 – Beth Mead

2021 – Emma Raducanu

2020 – Sir Lewis Hamilton

2019 – Ben Stokes

2018 – Geraint Thomas

2017 – Sir Mo Farah

2016 – Sir Andy Murray

2015 – Sir Andy Murray

2014 – Sir Lewis Hamilton

2013 – Sir Andy Murray

2012 – Sir Bradley Wiggins

2011 – Mark Cavendish

2010 – Sir AP McCoy

2009 – Ryan Giggs

2008 – Sir Chris Hoy

2007 – Joe Calzaghe

2006 – Zara Phillips

2005 – Andrew Flintoff

2004 – Dame Kelly Holmes

2003 – Jonny Wilkinson

2002 – Paula Radcliffe

2001 – David Beckham

2000 – Sir Steve Redgrave

1999 – Lennox Lewis

1998 – Michael Owen

1997 – Greg Rusedski

1996 – Damon Hill

1995 – Jonathan Edwards

1994 – Damon Hill

1993 – Linford Christie

1992 – Nigel Mansell

1991 – Liz McColgan

1990 – Paul Gascoigne

1989 – Sir Nick Faldo

1988 – Steve Davis

1987 – Fatima Whitbread

1986 – Nigel Mansell

1985 – Barry McGuigan

1984 – Torvill and Dean

1983 – Steve Cram

1982 – Daley Thompson

1981 – Lord Botham

1980 – Robin Cousins

1979 – Lord Sebastian Coe

1978 – Steve Ovett

1977 – Virginia Wade

1976 – John Curry

1975 – David Steele

1974 – Sir Brendan Foster

1973 – Sir Jackie Stewart

1972 – Dame Mary Peters

1971 – HRH Princess Anne

1970 – Sir Henry Cooper

1969 – Ann Jones

1968 – David Hemery

1967 – Sir Henry Cooper

1966 – Bobby Moore

1965 – Tommy Simpson

1964 – Mary Rand

1963 – Dorothy Hyman

1962 – Anita Lonsbrough

1961 – Sir Stirling Moss

1960 – David Broome

1959 – John Surtees

1958 – Ian Black

1957 – Dai Rees

1956 – Jim Laker

1955 – Gordon Pirie

1954 – Sir Chris Chataway

BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award multiple winners

Andy Murray – 3 (2013, 2015, 2016)

Lewis Hamilton – 2 (2014, 2020)

Nigel Mansell – 2 (1986, 1992)

Henry Cooper – 2 (1967, 1970)

Damon Hill – 2 (1994, 1996)

