England Test cricket legend Stuart Broad has been included in the six-person shortlist following his 22-wicket haul across The Ashes series this summer.

Heptathlon world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson, wheelchair tennis world No.1 Alfie Hewett, iconic jockey Frankie Dettori and Ryder Cup-winning golf star Rory McIlroy round off the list of contenders in 2023.

Gary Lineker, Gabby Logan, Clare Balding and Alex Scott will take to the stage to host this year's festivities at Media City in Salford – home of the BBC.

How to vote for BBC Sports Personality of the Year

There are two ways sports fans can vote: by phone or via the BBC Sport website. Votes are only valid once the voting system opens and before the lines close on the night.

To vote online, you must first sign in to or register for a BBC account and then find your favourite candidate. There is no charge for this, but you'll be limited to one vote per BBC account.

This ensures a fair vote, rather than several individuals being able to vote multiple times.

Check out the SPOTY section on the BBC website for more details and to vote online.

If you wish to vote by phone, numbers will be shown on screen during the live show.

Calls to the 11-digit number from landlines and mobiles comes with a small cost plus your network's access charge while calls from mobiles to the seven-digit number also come with a small cost per vote.

What is BBC Sports Personality of the Year?

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year is a ceremony to honour the greatest British sporting achievements of the past 12 months, with the public voting for the winning sportsperson from a shortlist of contenders drawn up by an expert panel.

The shortlist takes into consideration the 'impact' of the person's sporting achievement beyond the sport in question and aims to represent the breadth and depth of UK sports.

This year marks the 69th anniversary of the event, with recent winners having included Andy Murray (on three occasions), Emma Raducanu and Ben Stokes.

England Lionesses star Beth Mead triumphed last year following England's Euro 2022 success.

As well as the main award, the ceremony takes a look back at the year in sport, with other accolades being handed out for Overseas Sports Personality of the Year, Sports Personality Team of the Year Award, and Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year, among others.

