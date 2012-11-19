BBC Sports Personality of the Year ticket giveaway for London 2012 Games Makers
1,000 free passes will be distributed to Olympic volunteers and young people involved in sporting projects from the six host boroughs
Following the success of London 2012 and the phenomenal sporting achievements of Team GB and British sportsmen and women, BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2012 are giving away 1,000 free tickets to Games Makers and young people from the six London boroughs who hosted the Olympic Games.
Five hundred free passes will be balloted to the Games Maker volunteers via the London 2012 Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (LOCOG) as reward for their contribution to sport in the UK over the last year. The random ballot will be run through their database for all Games Makers with successful candidates notified via email later today.
An additional 500 tickets will be given away as pairs via ballot in partnership with vInspired - the national youth volunteering charity - to young people from the six Olympic and Paralympic host boroughs: Barking and Dagenham, Greenwich, Hackney, Newham, Tower Hamlets and Waltham Forest. Those who are judged to have made a real difference in their communities through sport-inspired voluntary projects will be invited to enter a ballot with tickets equally distributed between each boroughs.
The annual ceremony will take place this year at Excel London on Sunday 16 December in front of a crowd of 15,000.
Barbara Slater, Director of BBC Sport, said: "2012 has been a fantastic year for sport in the UK with incredible performances from our sportsmen and women. This, however, is an opportunity to say thank you to some of those that have made 2012 so special, the brilliant volunteer Games Makers and the young people of the host boroughs who have made such an impact through sport in their local communities."
For more information, visit www.bbc.co.uk/sportspersonality.