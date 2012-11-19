An additional 500 tickets will be given away as pairs via ballot in partnership with vInspired - the national youth volunteering charity - to young people from the six Olympic and Paralympic host boroughs: Barking and Dagenham, Greenwich, Hackney, Newham, Tower Hamlets and Waltham Forest. Those who are judged to have made a real difference in their communities through sport-inspired voluntary projects will be invited to enter a ballot with tickets equally distributed between each boroughs.

The annual ceremony will take place this year at Excel London on Sunday 16 December in front of a crowd of 15,000.

Barbara Slater, Director of BBC Sport, said: "2012 has been a fantastic year for sport in the UK with incredible performances from our sportsmen and women. This, however, is an opportunity to say thank you to some of those that have made 2012 so special, the brilliant volunteer Games Makers and the young people of the host boroughs who have made such an impact through sport in their local communities."

For more information, visit www.bbc.co.uk/sportspersonality.