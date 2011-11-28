BBC Sports Personality of the Year nominees announced
Read the full list of those up for the annual BBC award and tell us who you think should win
The BBC has announced the nominees for this year's coveted Sports Personality of the Year award, as decided by the sports editors of leading newspapers. Here's the list in full:
Mark Cavendish (cyclist) - Tour de France sprint king, winner of the coveted green jersey
Darren Clarke (golf) - long-odds Open champion, won his first major at age 42
Alastair Cook (cricket) - England’s star batsman smashed the Aussies and lit up the Ashes
Luke Donald (golf) - became world number one after winning a tense play-off against Lee Westwood at the European Tour's flagship event at Wentworth
Mo Farah (athletics) - made history by winning Britain’s first world gold at 5,000m in the 2011 Athletics World Championships
Dai Greene (athletics) - European, Commonwealth and world champion 400m hurdler
Amir Khan (boxing) - world light-welterweight champ, named British boxer of the year
Rory McIlroy (golf) - won the US Open with a stunning score of 268
Andy Murray (tennis) - moved ahead of Roger Federer to become world number three
Andrew Strauss (cricket) - captained England to back-to-back Ashes victories
Voting will take place by phone during the live show on Thursday 22 December at 8pm on BBC1 but - just for fun - why not vote below for the sportsperson you think should win.