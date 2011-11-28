Darren Clarke (golf) - long-odds Open champion, won his first major at age 42

Alastair Cook (cricket) - England’s star batsman smashed the Aussies and lit up the Ashes

Luke Donald (golf) - became world number one after winning a tense play-off against Lee Westwood at the European Tour's flagship event at Wentworth

Mo Farah (athletics) - made history by winning Britain’s first world gold at 5,000m in the 2011 Athletics World Championships

Dai Greene (athletics) - European, Commonwealth and world champion 400m hurdler

Amir Khan (boxing) - world light-welterweight champ, named British boxer of the year

Rory McIlroy (golf) - won the US Open with a stunning score of 268

Andy Murray (tennis) - moved ahead of Roger Federer to become world number three

Andrew Strauss (cricket) - captained England to back-to-back Ashes victories

