The long-running institution celebrates the finest sportspeople across the nation – and beyond – with the main honour going to the British star who has captured the nation more than any other with their achievements.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year is one of the highlights of the British sporting calendar.

This year's pack of top contenders looks thinner than usual. Ronnie O'Sullivan is among the bookies' favourites after claiming the World Snooker Championship for a seventh time, while Harry Kane is riding high, presumably in anticipation of the World Cup in Qatar this December.

However, there really does appear to be only one direction for the award following England's remarkable Women's Euro 2022 triumph at Wembley.

Beth Mead. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Tournament top scorer Beth Mead notched six strikes and five assists to guide her team to the trophy and she is now the odds-on favourite to go all the way.

RadioTimes.com brings you the date for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022 ceremony as well as the location for this year's star-studded event.

When is BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022?

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year award ceremony is yet to have a finalised date.

It was scheduled to take place on Sunday 18th December 2022 though this is the same date as the World Cup final, which would potentially skew voting or mean some stars miss out altogether should England or Wales star in Qatar.

Reports suggest the ceremony will go ahead in a midweek slot leading up to the final.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where is BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022 held?

Given the turbulence over the timing of the ceremony, it is likely that the show will be held at MediaCity in Salford – home of the BBC.

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.