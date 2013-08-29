He was also held in great affection as the presenter of Radio 4’s Sport on Four between 1977 and 1998.

Tributes from the rugby world have been coming in following Morgan's death following a long illness.

Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Roger Lewis said: "Cliff Morgan epitomised the values of Welsh rugby and throughout his life remained a great ambassador for our sport and for Wales.

"He possessed remarkable ability as an outside half whose flair was rightly recognised with the top honours rugby has to offer with Wales and the British and Irish Lions.

"His face was known to millions because of his successful career and perhaps that famous voice of his will live on forever particularly when we recall his magnificent commentary of the Gareth Edwards try against New Zealand for the Barbarians in 1973."

Former British Lions and Wales star Scott Quinnell tweeted: "So sad to hear that Cliff Morgan has passed away. Great man. RIP."

Morgan is well remembered for his commentary on the Barbarians v All Blacks match in 1973 which contained what many afficionados regard as the greatest try ever scored in the game's history.

