How to watch BBC Sports series Olympics Rewind

There’s no Olympics 2020 in Tokyo this summer – but that doesn’t mean there won’t be a chance to relive some of the greatest sporting moments in recent years.

Advertisement

From Jessica Ennis and Mo Farah’s gold medals, to Usain Bolt’s record-breaking sprints, BBC Sport is set to revisit some of best Olympic games – including London 2012 – across the BBC channels.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Olympics Rewind.

Never miss a match! Sign up for sport on TV updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sport on TV and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How can I watch the last three Olympics?

BBC Olympics rewatch programming will run daily between Tuesday 14th – Saturday 25th July. The coverage will begin with Beijing 2008 coverage, followed chronologically by London 2012 and Rio 2016.

In a statement the BBC promised a “weekend of London 2012 highlights, including programmes dedicated to the Torch Relay and Opening Ceremony”.

There will also be a special one-off, Britain’s Greatest Olympic Moments, which will close the schedule on Saturday 25th July.

Olympics Rewind: Beijing 2008, narrated by Sue Barker, kicks the programming off running from 14th-16th July (3pm each day, BBC Two).

The London Olympics Opening Ceremony (directed by Danny Boyle) will air 17th July from 10.35pm on BBC One.

Meanwhile sporting highlights in Olympics Rewind: London 2012 will air over the weekend of 18th-19th July, presented again by Sue Barker, and air on BBC One in the afternoons, from 1.40pm on the Saturday and 2pm on Sunday.

Finally, Dan Walker presents Olympics Rewind: Rio 2016 from 20th – 24th July.

Director of BBC Sport, Barbara Slater said, “In the absence of this summer’s postponed Olympics in Tokyo, Olympics Rewind will allow fans to relive Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Advertisement

“Forming a fortnight of entertainment and nostalgia, the programming will look back on incredible accomplishments, record breaking performances and huge British gold medal hauls from each Olympic Games.”