NBA In-Season Tournament on TV 2023: Channel, schedule and live stream
Your complete guide to how to watch the NBA In-Season Tournament 2023 on TV and live stream, including full broadcast details.
The NBA has embarked on a fresh new direction in 2023/24, with the inaugural In-Season Tournament drawing to a frenetic close.
American sports tend to reserve all the glory for one team, one ultimate champion at the end of a long, gruelling season.
However, the NBA has moved to bring in a mid-season knockout cup competition that has captured attention across the US.
Teams have been battling through the rounds since early November in games that also count towards their regular season records.
The semi-finals have now arrived with an intriguing line-up of sides left in the hunt.
The Indiana Pacers, who sit sixth in the regular season Eastern Conference, defeated the top team in the East, the Boston Celtics, in the quarter-finals of the In-Season Tournament, while the Milwaukee Bucks, LA Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans join them in the final four.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the NBA In-Season Tournament 2023.
When is NBA In-Season Tournament 2023?
The NBA In-Season Tournament 2023 concludes with the final on Sunday 10th December 2023 in UK time, though the game will be held on Saturday 9th December in the US.
The tournament started with group matches being played from Friday 3rd November.
How to watch NBA In-Season Tournament 2023 on TV and live stream
The NBA In-Season Tournament will be shown live on TNT Sports.
There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.
You can watch TNT Sports with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.
NBA In-Season Tournament 2023 schedule
All UK time.
Semi-finals
Thursday 7th December
Milwaukee Bucks v Indiana Pacers (10pm) TNT Sports
Friday 8th December
LA Lakers v New Orleans Pelicans (2am) TNT Sports
Final
Sunday 10th December
TBC v TBC (1:30am) TNT Sports
