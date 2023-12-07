However, the NBA has moved to bring in a mid-season knockout cup competition that has captured attention across the US.

Teams have been battling through the rounds since early November in games that also count towards their regular season records.

The semi-finals have now arrived with an intriguing line-up of sides left in the hunt.

The Indiana Pacers, who sit sixth in the regular season Eastern Conference, defeated the top team in the East, the Boston Celtics, in the quarter-finals of the In-Season Tournament, while the Milwaukee Bucks, LA Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans join them in the final four.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch the NBA In-Season Tournament 2023.

When is NBA In-Season Tournament 2023?

The NBA In-Season Tournament 2023 concludes with the final on Sunday 10th December 2023 in UK time, though the game will be held on Saturday 9th December in the US.

The tournament started with group matches being played from Friday 3rd November.

How to watch NBA In-Season Tournament 2023 on TV and live stream

The NBA In-Season Tournament will be shown live on TNT Sports.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can watch TNT Sports with a discovery+ Premium monthly pass or on discovery+ via Amazon Prime Video without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com.

NBA In-Season Tournament 2023 schedule

All UK time.

Semi-finals

Thursday 7th December

Milwaukee Bucks v Indiana Pacers (10pm) TNT Sports

Friday 8th December

LA Lakers v New Orleans Pelicans (2am) TNT Sports

Final

Sunday 10th December

TBC v TBC (1:30am) TNT Sports

