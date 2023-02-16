Salt Lake City will host the biggest names in basketball as team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo battle once again for supremacy with their top-tier line-ups.

The NBA All-Star Game is a highlight in the US sporting calendar and now that British fans are accustomed to late nights thanks to the Super Bowl, many will feel they have what it takes to brave the late night for this one.

In a fresh twist for 2023, teams will not be announced – or even selected – until game day. More about that further down this page!

This game is likely to be a particularly special one due to LeBron smashing the all-time points scoring record in NBA history. He passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with 38,387 career points to his name earlier in February.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about how to watch NBA All-Star Game 2023 on TV and live stream in the UK.

When is NBA All-Star Game 2023?

NBA All-Star Game 2023 takes place on Sunday 19th February 2023, but British fans must wait until 1am UK time in the early hours of Monday 20th January 2023 to tune in.

NBA All-Star Game TV channel

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Arena, Mix and Main Event from 12:30am.

NBA All-Star Game live stream

Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the match via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

NBA All-Star Game 2023 teams

For the first time in All-Star Game history, the line-ups will not be selected prior to the day of the game.

Yes, that's right. Players will wake up on Sunday morning not knowing which team they will be part of when the game rolls around on the evening.

Team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will select their line-ups in an NBA All-Star Draft 30 minutes before tip-off.

We have listed the available players to choose from below:

Steph Curry

Luka Doncic

Kevin Durant

Kyrie Irving

Nikola Jokic

Donovan Mitchell

Jayson Tatum

Zion Williamson

Bam Adebayo

Jaylen Brown

Demar Derozan

Joel Embiid

Paul George

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Tyrese Haliburton

Jrue Holiday

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Damian Lillard

Lauri Markkanen

Ja Morant

Julius Randle

Domantas Sabonis

