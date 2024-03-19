Each of the men's Final Four games and the Championship Final itself will also be shown live in the UK for those keen to brave the late nights for the cause.

The UConn Huskies enter the tournament as reigning champions following their 76-59 victory over San Diego State in the 2023 Championship Final.

The tournament boasts cult status in the US with 68 of the finest college basketball teams set to duel for the ultimate prize, with plenty of shocks littered throughout the competition's storied past.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the March Madness 2024 TV schedule, channel details and live stream information.

March Madness on TV in the UK

You can watch the March Madness 2024 live on Sky Sports Arena and Mix or online via the Sky Go app throughout the tournament.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Arena for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership.

March Madness TV schedule on Sky

All UK times. Sky broadcast start times listed below, including some tip-off times. Subject to change.

Opening round

Tuesday 19th March

Wagner v Howard (10:30pm)

Colorado State v Virginia (1am, Wednesday)

Wednesday 20th March

Grambling v Montana State (10:30pm)

Colorado v Boise State (1am, Thursday)

First round

Thursday 21st March

McNeese v Gonzaga (11:15pm)

Friday 22nd March

Vermont v Duke (11pm)

Second round

Saturday 23rd March

TBC v TBC (11:45pm)

Sunday 24th March

TBC v TBC (6:40pm)

TBC v TBC (11:45pm)

Regional semi-finals

Thursday 28th March

TBC v TBC (11pm)

TBC v TBC (1:45am, Friday)

Friday 29th March

TBC v TBC (11pm)

TBC v TBC (1am, Saturday)

Regional finals

Saturday 30th March

TBC v TBC (10pm)

TBC v TBC (12:30am, Sunday)

Sunday 31st March

TBC v TBC (6pm)

TBC v TBC (8:55pm)

National semi-finals

Saturday 6th April

TBC v TBC (10pm)

TBC v TBC (12:49am, Sunday)

National final

Monday 8th April

TBC v TBC (1am)

