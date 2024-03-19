March Madness 2024 on TV in UK: Schedule, start times and live stream details
Check out the full March Madness 2024 TV schedule including start times, channel details and live stream information for the whole tournament.
March Madness returns to captivate the United States of America all over again – and UK fans will be able to soak up the college basketball drama live on TV.
British-based fans will be able to tune in to watch at least 20 games live across the span of the tournament.
Each of the men's Final Four games and the Championship Final itself will also be shown live in the UK for those keen to brave the late nights for the cause.
The UConn Huskies enter the tournament as reigning champions following their 76-59 victory over San Diego State in the 2023 Championship Final.
The tournament boasts cult status in the US with 68 of the finest college basketball teams set to duel for the ultimate prize, with plenty of shocks littered throughout the competition's storied past.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the March Madness 2024 TV schedule, channel details and live stream information.
March Madness on TV in the UK
You can watch the March Madness 2024 live on Sky Sports Arena and Mix or online via the Sky Go app throughout the tournament.
You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Arena for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership.
March Madness TV schedule on Sky
All UK times. Sky broadcast start times listed below, including some tip-off times. Subject to change.
Opening round
Tuesday 19th March
Wagner v Howard (10:30pm)
Colorado State v Virginia (1am, Wednesday)
Wednesday 20th March
Grambling v Montana State (10:30pm)
Colorado v Boise State (1am, Thursday)
First round
Thursday 21st March
McNeese v Gonzaga (11:15pm)
Friday 22nd March
Vermont v Duke (11pm)
Second round
Saturday 23rd March
TBC v TBC (11:45pm)
Sunday 24th March
TBC v TBC (6:40pm)
TBC v TBC (11:45pm)
Regional semi-finals
Thursday 28th March
TBC v TBC (11pm)
TBC v TBC (1:45am, Friday)
Friday 29th March
TBC v TBC (11pm)
TBC v TBC (1am, Saturday)
Regional finals
Saturday 30th March
TBC v TBC (10pm)
TBC v TBC (12:30am, Sunday)
Sunday 31st March
TBC v TBC (6pm)
TBC v TBC (8:55pm)
National semi-finals
Saturday 6th April
TBC v TBC (10pm)
TBC v TBC (12:49am, Sunday)
National final
Monday 8th April
TBC v TBC (1am)
