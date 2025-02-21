Live NBA on TV: Which NBA matches are on in the UK this week?
Your guide to watching NBA matches live in the UK on a weekly basis throughout the 2024/25 season.
The NBA season is rumbling towards the final stretch of the season with plenty to play for between now and April.
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma Thunder are the runaway leaders in the Eastern and Western Conferences respectively.
A blockbuster mid-season trade that saw Luka Doncic swap the Dallas Mavericks for the LA Lakers is yet to reshape the order in the league, but there's still time for his impact to be felt when the Playoffs arrives.
British fans can soak up the games via two main broadcasters in the UK.
TNT Sports is the primary linear broadcaster for NBA on this side of the pond, while British fans can also tune in for games via NBA League Pass.
RadioTimes.com brings you a round-up of live NBA on TV today and coming up.
bet365 live streaming
bet365 customers can tune in to watch live basketball games online in the UK.
You can watch live sport on your mobile, tablet or desktop computer, including football, tennis and basketball.
NBA on TV this week
All UK time. Subject to change. TV schedule to be updated regularly.
Friday 21st February
- Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics (12:00am) TNT Sports 1 / discovery+
- Indiana Pacers v Memphis Grizzlies (12:00am) NBA League Pass
- Atlanta Hawks v Orlando Magic (00:30am) NBA League Pass
- Brooklyn Nets v Cleveland Cavaliers (00:30am) NBA League Pass
- New York Knicks v Chicago Bulls (00:30am) NBA League Pass
- Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Clippers (01:00am) NBA League Pass
- Denver Nuggets v Charlotte Hornets (02:00am) NBA League Pass
- San Antonio Spurs v Phoenix Suns (02:30am) TNT Sports 1 / discovery+
- Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers (03:00am) NBA League Pass
Saturday 22nd February
- Cleveland Cavaliers v New York Knicks (12:00am) TNT Sports 1 / discovery+
- Orlando Magic v Memphis Grizzlies (12:00am) NBA League Pass
- Washington Wizards v Milwaukee Bucks (12:00am) NBA League Pass
- Toronto Raptors v Miami Heat (00:30am) NBA League Pass
- Houston Rockets v Minnesota Timberwolves (01:00am) NBA League Pass
- San Antonio Spurs v Detroit Pistons (01:30am) NBA League Pass
- Dallas Mavericks v New Orleans Pelicans (02:30am) NBA League Pass
- Utah Jazz v Oklahoma City Thunder (02:30am) NBA League Pass
- Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors (03:00am) NBA League Pass
- Chicago Bulls v Phoenix Suns (10:00pm) TNT Sports 2 / discovery+
Sunday 23rd February
- Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets (00:30am) NBA League Pass
- Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers (01:30am) TNT Sports 4 / discovery+
- Utah Jazz v Houston Rockets (02:30am) NBA League Pass
- Portland Trail Blazers v Charlotte Hornets (03:00am) NBA League Pass
- Boston Celtics v New York Knicks (06:00pm) TNT Sports 2 / discovery+
- Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks (08:30pm) TNT Sports 2 / discovery+
- Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Clippers (10:00pm) NBA League Pass
- Atlanta Hawks v Detroit Pistons (11:00pm) NBA League Pass
- Orlando Magic v Washington Wizards (11:00pm) NBA League Pass
- Toronto Raptors v Phoenix Suns (11:00pm) NBA League Pass
- Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat (11:00pm) NBA League Pass
Monday 24th February
- New Orleans Pelicans v San Antonio Spurs (12:00am) NBA League Pass
- Cleveland Cavaliers v Memphis Grizzlies (00:30am) NBA League Pass
- Minnesota Timberwolves v Oklahoma City Thunder (02:30am) TNT Sports 1 / discovery+
Wednesday 26th February
- Orlando Magic v Cleveland Cavaliers (00:30am) TNT Sports 1 / discovery+
- Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks (03:00am) TNT Sports 1 / discovery+
Thursday 27th February
- New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers (12:00am) TNT Sports 1 / discovery+
- Milwaukee Bucks v Denver Nuggets (00:30am) TNT Sports 1 / discovery+
Friday 28th February
- Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans (03:00am) TNT Sports 1 / discovery+
Saturday 1st March
- Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers (00:30am) TNT Sports 1 / discovery+
- Los Angeles Lakers v Los Angeles Clippers (03:00am) TNT Sports 1 / discovery+
- Charlotte Hornets v Washington Wizards (11:00pm) TNT Sports 2 / discovery+
Sunday 2nd March
- Boston Celtics v Denver Nuggets (06:00pm) TNT Sports 2 / discovery+
