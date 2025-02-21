A blockbuster mid-season trade that saw Luka Doncic swap the Dallas Mavericks for the LA Lakers is yet to reshape the order in the league, but there's still time for his impact to be felt when the Playoffs arrives.

British fans can soak up the games via two main broadcasters in the UK.

TNT Sports is the primary linear broadcaster for NBA on this side of the pond, while British fans can also tune in for games via NBA League Pass.

RadioTimes.com brings you a round-up of live NBA on TV today and coming up.

bet365 live streaming Advertisement bet365 customers can tune in to watch live basketball games online in the UK. You can watch live sport on your mobile, tablet or desktop computer, including football, tennis and basketball. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. Geo location and live streaming rules apply.

NBA on TV this week

All UK time. Subject to change. TV schedule to be updated regularly.

Friday 21st February

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics (12:00am) TNT Sports 1 / discovery+

Indiana Pacers v Memphis Grizzlies (12:00am) NBA League Pass

Atlanta Hawks v Orlando Magic (00:30am) NBA League Pass

Brooklyn Nets v Cleveland Cavaliers (00:30am) NBA League Pass

New York Knicks v Chicago Bulls (00:30am) NBA League Pass

Milwaukee Bucks v Los Angeles Clippers (01:00am) NBA League Pass

Denver Nuggets v Charlotte Hornets (02:00am) NBA League Pass

San Antonio Spurs v Phoenix Suns (02:30am) TNT Sports 1 / discovery+

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers (03:00am) NBA League Pass

Saturday 22nd February

Cleveland Cavaliers v New York Knicks (12:00am) TNT Sports 1 / discovery+

Orlando Magic v Memphis Grizzlies (12:00am) NBA League Pass

Washington Wizards v Milwaukee Bucks (12:00am) NBA League Pass

Toronto Raptors v Miami Heat (00:30am) NBA League Pass

Houston Rockets v Minnesota Timberwolves (01:00am) NBA League Pass

San Antonio Spurs v Detroit Pistons (01:30am) NBA League Pass

Dallas Mavericks v New Orleans Pelicans (02:30am) NBA League Pass

Utah Jazz v Oklahoma City Thunder (02:30am) NBA League Pass

Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors (03:00am) NBA League Pass

Chicago Bulls v Phoenix Suns (10:00pm) TNT Sports 2 / discovery+

Sunday 23rd February

Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets (00:30am) NBA League Pass

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers (01:30am) TNT Sports 4 / discovery+

Utah Jazz v Houston Rockets (02:30am) NBA League Pass

Portland Trail Blazers v Charlotte Hornets (03:00am) NBA League Pass

Boston Celtics v New York Knicks (06:00pm) TNT Sports 2 / discovery+

Golden State Warriors v Dallas Mavericks (08:30pm) TNT Sports 2 / discovery+

Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Clippers (10:00pm) NBA League Pass

Atlanta Hawks v Detroit Pistons (11:00pm) NBA League Pass

Orlando Magic v Washington Wizards (11:00pm) NBA League Pass

Toronto Raptors v Phoenix Suns (11:00pm) NBA League Pass

Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat (11:00pm) NBA League Pass

Monday 24th February

New Orleans Pelicans v San Antonio Spurs (12:00am) NBA League Pass

Cleveland Cavaliers v Memphis Grizzlies (00:30am) NBA League Pass

Minnesota Timberwolves v Oklahoma City Thunder (02:30am) TNT Sports 1 / discovery+

Wednesday 26th February

Orlando Magic v Cleveland Cavaliers (00:30am) TNT Sports 1 / discovery+

Los Angeles Lakers v Dallas Mavericks (03:00am) TNT Sports 1 / discovery+

Thursday 27th February

New York Knicks v Philadelphia 76ers (12:00am) TNT Sports 1 / discovery+

Milwaukee Bucks v Denver Nuggets (00:30am) TNT Sports 1 / discovery+

Friday 28th February

Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans (03:00am) TNT Sports 1 / discovery+

Saturday 1st March

Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers (00:30am) TNT Sports 1 / discovery+

Los Angeles Lakers v Los Angeles Clippers (03:00am) TNT Sports 1 / discovery+

Charlotte Hornets v Washington Wizards (11:00pm) TNT Sports 2 / discovery+

Sunday 2nd March

Boston Celtics v Denver Nuggets (06:00pm) TNT Sports 2 / discovery+

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.