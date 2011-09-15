In the Rugby World Cup, England face Georgia, “the commentator’s nightmare”.

Twenty20 Cricket promises a clash of the “flannel fools” of England and the West Indies, while Andy Murray features in Davis Cup tennis.

Stuart assesses them all and adds a touch of the Bard – and even some Lady Gaga…

Blackburn Rovers v Arsenal - Saturday 17 September, 12:30pm, Sky Sports 2

Rugby World Cup: England v Georgia - Sunday 18 September, 6:30am, ITV1

Davis Cup Tennis: Great Britain v Hungary - Saturday and Sunday, Eurosport

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Sunday 18 September, 1:00pm, Sky Sports 1

Manchester United v Chelsea - Sunday 18 September, 3:30pm, Sky Sports 1

Twenty20 Cricket: England v West Indies - Friday 23 September, 6:00pm, Sky Sports 2