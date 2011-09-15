Audio: Stuart Hall - Rugby World Cup, football, cricket and tennis
Manchester United face Chelsea on "mortal combat Sunday"
This week’s sporting preview from Sir Stuart of Hall…
Premier League football on Saturday sees a potentially bruising trip up north to Blackburn for Arsenal, then it’s “mortal combat Sunday” with Spurs v Liverpool and Manchester United v Chelsea.
In the Rugby World Cup, England face Georgia, “the commentator’s nightmare”.
Twenty20 Cricket promises a clash of the “flannel fools” of England and the West Indies, while Andy Murray features in Davis Cup tennis.
Stuart assesses them all and adds a touch of the Bard – and even some Lady Gaga…
Blackburn Rovers v Arsenal - Saturday 17 September, 12:30pm, Sky Sports 2
Rugby World Cup: England v Georgia - Sunday 18 September, 6:30am, ITV1
Davis Cup Tennis: Great Britain v Hungary - Saturday and Sunday, Eurosport
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - Sunday 18 September, 1:00pm, Sky Sports 1
Manchester United v Chelsea - Sunday 18 September, 3:30pm, Sky Sports 1
Twenty20 Cricket: England v West Indies - Friday 23 September, 6:00pm, Sky Sports 2