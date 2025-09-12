World Athletics Championships 2025 TV coverage: BBC channels and live stream
The World Athletics Championships 2025 offers fans a chance to soak up the biggest names in world sport live on free-to-air TV.
Coverage of the championships will be shown across BBC platforms throughout the duration, with Keely Hodgkinson among the star attractions.
The 800m Olympic champion endured a year-long injury lay-off following her golden dash at Paris 2024, but she's back in business and set a world-leading time on her return to the track in the lead-up to this event.
Hodgkinson is one of many huge stars set to take centre-stage. 100m superstars Noah Lyles and Julien Alfred will duel for the crown, pole vault sensation Mondo Duplantis is aiming to soar to new heights, while Faith Kipyegon and Jakob Ingebrigtsen are also in attendance in Tokyo, Japan.
How to watch World Athletics Championships 2025 on TV
You can tune in to watch the World Athletic Championships 2025 live on BBC and TNT Sports from Saturday 13th September until the end of the event on Sunday 21st September.
World Athletics Championships 2025 BBC schedule
All UK time. All events live on iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Subject to change.
Check out the full World Athletics Championships 2025 BBC schedule below:
Day 1: Saturday 13th September
- From 11:55pm (Friday) and 9:30am – BBC Two
- From 11:45am – BBC One
Day 2: Sunday 14th September
- From 11:55pm (Saturday) and 10am – BBC Two
- From 12:15pm – BBC One
Day 3: Monday 15th September
- From 11am and 1pm – BBC Two
- From 12am and 12:15pm – BBC One
Day 4: Tuesday 16th September
- From 11am and 1pm – BBC Two
- From 12:15pm – BBC One
Day 5: Wednesday 17th September
- From 11am and 1pm – BBC Two
- From 12:15pm and 2pm – BBC One
Day 6: Thursday 18th September
- From 10:30am and 1pm – BBC Two
- From 12:15pm and 2pm – BBC One
Day 7: Friday 19th September
- From 11am – BBC Two
Day 8: Saturday 20th September
- From 1am and 10:30am – BBC Two
- From 1pm – BBC One
Day 9: Sunday 21st September
- From 11am – BBC One
Live stream World Athletics Championships 2025 online
You can tune in for every BBC broadcast via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.
TNT Sports coverage can be accessed simultaneously on discovery+.
Both online platforms are available via a range of devices including laptops, tablets and smartphones.
