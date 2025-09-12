The 800m Olympic champion endured a year-long injury lay-off following her golden dash at Paris 2024, but she's back in business and set a world-leading time on her return to the track in the lead-up to this event.

Hodgkinson is one of many huge stars set to take centre-stage. 100m superstars Noah Lyles and Julien Alfred will duel for the crown, pole vault sensation Mondo Duplantis is aiming to soar to new heights, while Faith Kipyegon and Jakob Ingebrigtsen are also in attendance in Tokyo, Japan.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the World Athletics Championships 2025 TV coverage details.

How to watch World Athletics Championships 2025 on TV

You can tune in to watch the World Athletic Championships 2025 live on BBC and TNT Sports from Saturday 13th September until the end of the event on Sunday 21st September.

World Athletics Championships 2025 BBC schedule

All UK time. All events live on iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Subject to change.

Check out the full World Athletics Championships 2025 BBC schedule below:

Day 1: Saturday 13th September

From 11:55pm (Friday) and 9:30am – BBC Two

From 11:45am – BBC One

Day 2: Sunday 14th September

From 11:55pm (Saturday) and 10am – BBC Two

From 12:15pm – BBC One

Day 3: Monday 15th September

From 11am and 1pm – BBC Two

From 12am and 12:15pm – BBC One

Day 4: Tuesday 16th September

From 11am and 1pm – BBC Two

From 12:15pm – BBC One

Day 5: Wednesday 17th September

From 11am and 1pm – BBC Two

From 12:15pm and 2pm – BBC One

Day 6: Thursday 18th September

From 10:30am and 1pm – BBC Two

From 12:15pm and 2pm – BBC One

Day 7: Friday 19th September

From 11am – BBC Two

Day 8: Saturday 20th September

From 1am and 10:30am – BBC Two

From 1pm – BBC One

Day 9: Sunday 21st September

From 11am – BBC One

Live stream World Athletics Championships 2025 online

You can tune in for every BBC broadcast via BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

TNT Sports coverage can be accessed simultaneously on discovery+.

Both online platforms are available via a range of devices including laptops, tablets and smartphones.

