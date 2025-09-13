When are World Athletics Championships 2025 highlights on BBC?
The BBC will boast full highlights of the World Athletics Championships in 2025.
The World Athletics Championships 2025 is up and running – despite most of it taking place while you were asleep.
Time difference is frequently an issue when it comes to blockbuster global sporting events. Wherever it's taking place, whole nations are bound to miss out on the drama.
This year's edition is beamed from Tokyo, Japan, which is eight hours ahead of the UK, meaning their morning sessions occur overnight in British summer time and their evening sessions begin during our (late) morning cornflakes.
Fear not. BBC is on hand with highlights throughout the day so you won't miss the major moments, you may just have to wait patiently for them.
RadioTimes.com brings you the schedule of World Athletics Championships 2025 highlights on BBC.
World Athletics Championships 2025 highlights
All UK time. All highlights shows also broadcast on iPlayer. Subject to change.
Day 1: Saturday 13th September
- Highlights from 7pm – BBC Three
Day 2: Sunday 14th September
- Highlights from 5pm – Red Button
- Highlights from 7pm – BBC Three
Day 3: Monday 15th September
- Highlights from 5pm – Red Button
- Highlights from 7pm – BBC Three
Day 4: Tuesday 16th September
- Highlights from 5pm – Red Button
- Highlights from 7pm – BBC Three
Day 5: Wednesday 17th September
- Highlights from 5pm – Red Button
- Highlights from 7pm – BBC Three
Day 6: Thursday 18th September
- Highlights from 5pm – Red Button
- Highlights from 7pm – BBC Three
Day 7: Friday 19th September
- Highlights from 5pm – Red Button
- Highlights from 7pm – BBC Three
Day 8: Saturday 20th September
- Highlights from 7pm – BBC Three
Day 9: Sunday 21st September
- Highlights from 5pm – Red Button
- Highlights from 7pm – BBC Three
