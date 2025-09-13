This year's edition is beamed from Tokyo, Japan, which is eight hours ahead of the UK, meaning their morning sessions occur overnight in British summer time and their evening sessions begin during our (late) morning cornflakes.

Fear not. BBC is on hand with highlights throughout the day so you won't miss the major moments, you may just have to wait patiently for them.

RadioTimes.com brings you the schedule of World Athletics Championships 2025 highlights on BBC.

World Athletics Championships 2025 highlights

All UK time. All highlights shows also broadcast on iPlayer. Subject to change.

Day 1: Saturday 13th September

Highlights from 7pm – BBC Three

Day 2: Sunday 14th September

Highlights from 5pm – Red Button

Highlights from 7pm – BBC Three

Day 3: Monday 15th September

Highlights from 5pm – Red Button

Highlights from 7pm – BBC Three

Day 4: Tuesday 16th September

Highlights from 5pm – Red Button

Highlights from 7pm – BBC Three

Day 5: Wednesday 17th September

Highlights from 5pm – Red Button

Highlights from 7pm – BBC Three

Day 6: Thursday 18th September

Highlights from 5pm – Red Button

Highlights from 7pm – BBC Three

Day 7: Friday 19th September

Highlights from 5pm – Red Button

Highlights from 7pm – BBC Three

Day 8: Saturday 20th September

Highlights from 7pm – BBC Three

Day 9: Sunday 21st September

Highlights from 5pm – Red Button

Highlights from 7pm – BBC Three

