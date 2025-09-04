While the men's and women's elite groups will be leading the way around the 13.1-mile route, the majority of those involved will be members of the public raising money for a good cause and, as always, the field will be littered with famous faces as well.

Two-time Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes tops the list of celebrities at the Great North Run 2025 and is joined by some other sports alumni in football and Gladiators referee Mark Clattenburg, boxer and reality star Tommy Fury, and Coventry City player-turned-reality star Ashley Cain.

BBC series Traitors is well represented – with Alexander Dragonetti, Jaz Singh, Kasim Ahmed and Minah Shannon all running – while there are a host of other celebs from entertainment and social media as well.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full round-up of celebrities and famous faces running the Great North Run 2025.

Great North Run 2025 celebrities

Alexander Dragonetti (BBC Traitors star)

Ashley Cain (Coventry City player-turned-reality star)

Bryony Gordon (Author, broadcaster, and inclusive running ambassador)

Dame Kelly Holmes (Olympian and running royalty)

Dr Alex George (TV Doctor and mental health campaigner)

Jake Quickenden (Singer and TV personality)

Jaz Singh (BBC Traitors star)

Jenni Falconer (TV and Radio Personality)

Kasim Ahmed (BBC Traitors star)

Mark Clattenburg (Football and BBC Gladiators Referee)

Minah Shannon (BBC Traitors star)

Neil Grainger (Smoggie Queens Actor)

Sara Davies (BBC Dragons' Den star)

Tommy Fury (Boxer and reality TV star)

WillNE (YouTuber)

