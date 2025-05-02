Forty-eight racers, four men and four women across each of the six event categories, will run at all four 'slams' but face a changing roster of challengers with healthy financial rewards on offer.

Competitors have to race over two distances at each event, earning points based on where they finish in each, while winners will be named at each meet and across the season as a whole.

Grand Slam Track wants to put athletes front and centre, and there are some big names on show in Miami, including Kenny Bednarek, Andre De Grasse, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Gabby Thomas.

Great Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith returns after winning in Jamaica and there is healthy home representation with Zharnel Hughes, Josh Kerr, Daryll Neita, Amber Anning, George Mills and Sam Atkin also in action this weekend.

When is Grand Slam Track Miami 2025?

Grand Slam Track Miami begins on Friday 2nd May 2025 and runs until Sunday 4th May 2025.

There are two more Grand Slam Track events – Philadelphia and Los Angeles – in May and June.

Grand Slam Track Miami 2025 on TV

Coverage of Grand Slam Track Miami will be shown live on TNT Sports.

Grand Slam Track Miami 2025 TV schedule on TNT Sports

Friday 2nd May

Saturday 3rd May

Sunday 4th May

