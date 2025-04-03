Grand Slam Track 2025 on TV: Coverage, channel and live stream
Your guide to watching the Grand Slam Track 2025, including TV coverage and live streaming information.
The inaugural season of Grand Slam Track begins at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica, on Friday.
The new professional athletics league is the invention of legendary sprinter Michael Johnson, and will pit some of the fastest athletes in the world against each other across a four-meet campaign that runs from April to June.
Forty-eight racers, four men and four women across each of the six event categories, have been signed for the whole 2025 schedule and will race across two disciplines against a changing roster of challengers, who are looking to earn a permanent spot for 2026.
Points are handed out based on where an athlete finishes in each of their races, while champions will be named at each of the four 'slams' and across the season as a whole – with healthy financial incentives on offer.
Great Britain are well represented, with Zharnel Hughes, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Josh Kerr, Daryll Neita, Neil Gourley, Dina Asher-Smith and Melissa Courtney-Bryant all in action this weekend.
Whether it is the revolutionary force for track that Johnson believes it can be and will break through with wider audiences remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure ahead of the Kingston Slam – when the world's best athletes face off, there are usually fireworks.
RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to watching the athletics at the Grand Slam Track 2025 on TV and online.
When is Grand Slam Track 2025?
The next event is Grand Slam Track: Kingston, which begins on Friday 4th April 2025 and runs until Sunday 6th April 2025.
There are three more Grand Slam Track events – Miami, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles – in May and June.
Grand Slam Track 2025 on TV
Coverage of Grand Slam Track will be shown live on TNT Sports.
There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.
You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.
Grand Slam Track 2025 TV schedule on TNT Sports
Friday 4th April
- 11:30pm to 1:30am – TNT Sports 1, discovery+
Saturday 5th April
- 11:30pm to 1:30am – TNT Sports 3, discovery+
Sunday 6th April
- 8:30pm to 10:30pm – TNT Sports 3, discovery+
