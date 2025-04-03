Forty-eight racers, four men and four women across each of the six event categories, have been signed for the whole 2025 schedule and will race across two disciplines against a changing roster of challengers, who are looking to earn a permanent spot for 2026.

Points are handed out based on where an athlete finishes in each of their races, while champions will be named at each of the four 'slams' and across the season as a whole – with healthy financial incentives on offer.

Great Britain are well represented, with Zharnel Hughes, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Josh Kerr, Daryll Neita, Neil Gourley, Dina Asher-Smith and Melissa Courtney-Bryant all in action this weekend.

Whether it is the revolutionary force for track that Johnson believes it can be and will break through with wider audiences remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure ahead of the Kingston Slam – when the world's best athletes face off, there are usually fireworks.

RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to watching the athletics at the Grand Slam Track 2025 on TV and online.

When is Grand Slam Track 2025?

The next event is Grand Slam Track: Kingston, which begins on Friday 4th April 2025 and runs until Sunday 6th April 2025.

There are three more Grand Slam Track events – Miami, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles – in May and June.

Grand Slam Track 2025 on TV

Coverage of Grand Slam Track will be shown live on TNT Sports.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

Grand Slam Track 2025 TV schedule on TNT Sports

Friday 4th April

Saturday 5th April

Sunday 6th April

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ad

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.