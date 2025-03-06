European Athletics Indoor Championships 2025 schedule: Events on today
Check out the European Athletics Indoor Championships 2025 schedule for today and the week ahead.
The European Athletics Indoor Championships 2025 go ahead with a host of the biggest names on the continent set to duel in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, this week.
Georgia Hunter Bell is among the British contingent aiming for success on the mainland, though Keely Hodgkinson and Josh Kerr will not return to defend their titles.
RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to the athletics schedule today at the European Athletics Indoor Championships 2025.
European Athletics Indoor Championships 2025 schedule today
All UK time. Subject to change.
Thursday 6th March
- 4:30pm – Opening Ceremony
- 5:20pm – High Jump (Men) Qualification
- 5:35pm – Triple Jump (Women) Qualification
- 6:05pm – Pole Vault (Women) Qualification
- 6:10pm – 1500m (Women) Round 1
- 6:55pm – 1500m (Men) Round 1
- 7:30pm – Long Jump (Men) Qualification
- 7:48pm – 60mH (Women) Round 1
- 8:20pm – 60mH (Men) Round 1
- 8:52pm – 4x400m Relay (Mix) Final
- 9:05pm – 4x400m Relay (Mix) Medal Ceremony
Friday 7th March
Morning Session
- 8:30am – 60m Hep (Men)
- 9:05am – Long Jump Hep (Men)
- 9:15am – 800m (Women) Round 1
- 10:00am – High Jump (Women) Qualification
- 10:05am – 800m (Men) Round 1
- 10:42am – Long Jump (Women) Qualification
- 10:55am – 400m (Women) Round 1
- 11:45am – 400m (Men) Round 1
- 11:58am – Shot Put Hep (Men)
- 12:40pm – Triple Jump (Men) Qualification
- 12:45pm – 60mH (Women) Semi-Final
- 1:05pm – 60mH (Men) Semi-Final
Evening Session
- 5:50pm – Triple Jump (Women) Final
- 6:00pm – High Jump Hep (Men)
- 6:05pm – Pole Vault (Men) Qualification
- 6:58pm – 400m (Women) Semi-Final
- 7:19pm – 400m (Men) Semi-Final
- 7:34pm – Long Jump (Men) Final
- 8:00pm – 1500m (Women) Final
- 8:15pm – 1500m (Men) Final
- 8:43pm – 60mH (Women) Final
- 8:53pm – 60mH (Men) Final
Saturday 8th March
Morning Session
- 9:00am – 60mH Hep (Men)
- 9:20am – 3000m (Women) Round 1
- 9:50am – Shot Put (Women) Qualification
- 10:00am – Pole Vault Hep (Men)
- 11:00am – 60m (Men) Round 1
- 11:40am – Long Jump PA (Men)
- 11:45am – 3000m (Men) Round 1
- 12:17pm – 60m PA (Women)
Evening Session
- 4:30pm – Triple Jump (Women) Medal Ceremony
- 4:36pm – Long Jump (Men) Medal Ceremony
- 4:42pm – 1500m (Women) Medal Ceremony
- 4:48pm – 1500m (Men) Medal Ceremony
- 4:54pm – 60mH (Women) Medal Ceremony
- 5:00pm – 60mH (Men) Medal Ceremony
- 5:40pm – Triple Jump (Men) Final
- 6:10pm – 60m (Men) Semi-Final
- 6:35pm – Pole Vault (Women) Final
- 6:53pm – 800m (Women) Semi-Final
- 7:09pm – High Jump (Men) Final
- 7:13pm – 800m (Men) Semi-Final
- 7:29pm – Long Jump (Women) Final
- 7:45pm – 1000m Hep (Men) Final
- 8:10pm – 400m (Men) Final
- 8:40pm – 60m (Men) Final
- 8:50pm – 400m (Women) Final
Sunday 9th March
Morning Session
- 8:00am – 60mH Pen (Women)
- 8:50am – High Jump Pen (Women)
- 9:05am – Shot Put (Men) Qualification
- 10:40am – 400m (Men) Medal Ceremony
- 10:46am – 400m (Women) Medal Ceremony
- 11:00am – 60m (Women) Round 1
- 11:21am – Shot Put Pen (Women)
Evening Session
- 1:00pm – Triple Jump (Men) Medal Ceremony
- 1:06pm – Heptathlon (Men) Medal Ceremony
- 1:12pm – Pole Vault (Women) Medal Ceremony
- 1:18pm – High Jump (Men) Medal Ceremony
- 1:24pm – Long Jump (Women) Medal Ceremony
- 1:30pm – 60m (Men) Medal Ceremony
- 2:10pm – Long Jump Pen (Women)
- 3:05pm – 60m (Women) Semi-Final
- 3:28pm – Shot Put (Men) Final
- 3:33pm – 800m (Women) Final
- 3:42pm – Pole Vault (Men) Final
- 3:50pm – 3000m (Men) Final
- 4:05pm – High Jump (Women) Final
- 4:27pm – 800m (Men) Final
- 4:36pm – 3000m (Women) Final
- 4:52pm – Shot Put (Women) Final
- 5:03pm – 800m Pen (Women) Final
- 5:24pm – 4x400m Relay (Men) Final
- 5:37pm – 60m (Women) Final
- 5:50pm – 4x400m Relay (Women) Final
- 6:00pm – 800m (Women) Medal Ceremony
- 6:06pm – 3000m (Men) Medal Ceremony
- 6:12pm – Shot Put (Men) Medal Ceremony
- 6:18pm – 800m (Men) Medal Ceremony
- 6:24pm – 3000m (Women) Medal Ceremony
- 6:30pm – Pentathlon (Women) Medal Ceremony
- 6:36pm – High Jump (Women) Medal Ceremony
- 6:42pm – Pole Vault (Men) Medal Ceremony
- 6:48pm – 4x400m Relay (Men) Medal Ceremony
- 6:54pm – 60m (Women) Medal Ceremony
- 7:00pm – Shot Put (Women) Medal Ceremony
- 7:06pm – 4x400m Relay (Women) Medal Ceremony
European Athletics Indoor Championships 2025 TV schedule on BBC
Thursday 6th March
- 5pm to 9pm – BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website
Friday 7th March
- 8am to 1:30pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website
- 6:30pm to 9pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website
Saturday 8th March
- 8:45am to 12:30pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website
- 6pm to 9pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website
Sunday 9th March
- 9am to 12:15pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website
- 2pm to 6:30pm – BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website
