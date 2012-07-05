Why? Because the ad features none other than wholesome Sue Barker blasting the flamboyant tenor with a bazooka. And while many people might think that an entirely understandable course of action to take against our Gio, it’s given certain sectors of the public cause for concern.

The ASA said: “We have received a total of 43 complaints so far. Some people think it offensive, especially at a time when children are watching. Others think it inappropriate when our security forces are coming under fire on a daily basis.”

Commentators have also criticised the timing of the advert's first screening on Monday night, which followed the government's announcement of anti-aircraft batteries around London to fend-off terrorist attacks during the Olympics.

More like this

Watch the clip below and see what you think:

Gratuitously offensive? A not-especially-funny joke? Or completely harmless?

Advertisement

Do you think the ad needs yanking off British screens? Cast a vote in our poll and have your say...