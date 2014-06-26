Andy Murray is busy at Wimbledon defending his 2013 men's singles title, but that doesn't mean he hasn't got time to be interviewed by a dog.

Advertisement

Not just any dog, either, but CBBC's very own canine investigative journalist Hacker T Dog.

Hacker, who is a border terrier like Andy's own pets Rusty and Maggie, whipped on his tennis whites to put his burning questions to the star. What's it like to be a tennis pro? How well does Murray know Sue Barker? Does Murray want to go to Wigan and stay with Hacker's mum?

The important stuff.

Advertisement

It was all going well. Until Hacker messed up his tennis joke...

More like this
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement