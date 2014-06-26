Andy Murray interviewed by Hacker the dog at Wimbledon
CBBC's canine investigative journalist Hacker the border terrier dons his whites to put some questions to the reigning Wimbledon champion
Published: Thursday, 26 June 2014 at 9:17 am
Andy Murray is busy at Wimbledon defending his 2013 men's singles title, but that doesn't mean he hasn't got time to be interviewed by a dog.
Not just any dog, either, but CBBC's very own canine investigative journalist Hacker T Dog.
Hacker, who is a border terrier like Andy's own pets Rusty and Maggie, whipped on his tennis whites to put his burning questions to the star. What's it like to be a tennis pro? How well does Murray know Sue Barker? Does Murray want to go to Wigan and stay with Hacker's mum?
The important stuff.
It was all going well. Until Hacker messed up his tennis joke...
