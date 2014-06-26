Hacker, who is a border terrier like Andy's own pets Rusty and Maggie, whipped on his tennis whites to put his burning questions to the star. What's it like to be a tennis pro? How well does Murray know Sue Barker? Does Murray want to go to Wigan and stay with Hacker's mum?

The important stuff.

It was all going well. Until Hacker messed up his tennis joke...