Andy Murray has a Wimbledon trophy to make his ice bath more bearable
Because rubber ducks are so passé
It had been three years since Andy Murray got his hands on the Wimbledon trophy – and once it was back in his possession, he wasn't about to let it go.
The Brit clutched his silverware in a tight embrace as he paraded it around Centre Court yesterday afternoon after dispatching opponent Milos Raonic in straight sets, keeping hold of his cup when the cameras had stopped rolling.
The British tennis champion and his "bad boy" even shared an ice bath together after the final...
Murray's Wimbledon triumph was watched by a peak audience of 13.3 million viewers on BBC1 as his 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-2) victory saw him completely dismantle Raonic’s serve, relive his triumph of 2013 and claim a third Grand Slam title.
The tie-break in the third set was a nail-biting finish, and Kate Middleton, Prince William, and David Cameron were among the spectators in the star-studded royal box.
Many tears were shed by Murray, who said: “I was so stressed last time I won, I will make sure I enjoy this one.”
And if that means sharing an ice bath with a shiny golden trophy, then so be it.