The British tennis champion and his "bad boy" even shared an ice bath together after the final...

Murray's Wimbledon triumph was watched by a peak audience of 13.3 million viewers on BBC1 as his 6-4 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-2) victory saw him completely dismantle Raonic’s serve, relive his triumph of 2013 and claim a third Grand Slam title.

The tie-break in the third set was a nail-biting finish, and Kate Middleton, Prince William, and David Cameron were among the spectators in the star-studded royal box.

More like this

Many tears were shed by Murray, who said: “I was so stressed last time I won, I will make sure I enjoy this one.”

Advertisement

And if that means sharing an ice bath with a shiny golden trophy, then so be it.