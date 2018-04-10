Taking to Instagram, Lowther said that although “Team England have apologised, I’m still gutted not to have the opportunity to represent my country after all the hard miles I have put in.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BhXklAmBttI/?hl=en&taken-by=mellowther

Team England Chef de Mission Sarah Winckless said in a statement: “I have spoken to Melissa to offer my sincere apologies to her, her coaches and to British Cycling.

More like this

“Melissa has trained hard for and focused on this race and it should never be the case that an error on our part prevents an athlete showing what she can do.

“Team England will be conducting a review to understand how the situation has arisen and how it can be prevented from happening again.”

Advertisement

Fortunately, Lowther will take to the track on Friday in the women’s road race, 10.45pm on the BBC Sport website.