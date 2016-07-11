Within seconds the moth had its own Twitter accounts.

And a whole host of celebrity admirers.

Could the moth be set to embark on its own celebrity career?

More like this

It's certainly going to be a social media star for a little while yet...

If this winged star doesn't float your football boat, this heartwarming moment might instead. After all the moth madness, emotion got the better of this French footie fan, after his team failed to take home the trophy.

And this young Portuguese supporter proved football rivalries don't have to last past the final whistle, by taking a moment to console the French fan.

Advertisement

We're not cying, we just have a moth in our eye...