"Until this Saturday, the Thames on Boat Race day was strictly Men Only," the BBC Radio 5 Live broadcaster writes in Radio Times. "Their female counterparts were sidelined, either to the Isis in Oxford or the Cam in Cambridge, or more recently to Henley-on-Thames.

"Now they’ve achieved equality – same course, same distance, same prize money, same BBC TV coverage, to an expected global audience of 100 million. 'The Boat Race' has finally become 'The Boat Races'."

The women's boat race will begin at 4.50pm this Saturday, with the men's race taking place at 5.50pm. Both races will be broadcast live on BBC1.

"I think it’s one of the most significant victories yet in the battle to give women equal treatment in the world of sport," says Oldroyd. "It’s a game-changing move at a time when women’s sport is at last levelling the playing field."

