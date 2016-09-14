A blind footballer scored the most incredible goal at the Paralympics
Lionel Messi, eat your heart out
A blind Iranian footballer has made (Mexican) waves at the Paralympic Games in Rio after taking on four defenders to score a sensational goal.
Striker Behzad Zadaliasghar, whose shot helped propel his country to a 2-0 win over Morocco in the Blind Football five-a-side, picked up the ball in the middle of the pitch before going on the attack, skipping through the defenders and smashing the shot low past the goalkeeper to cheers from the crowd.
You can watch the entire moment in the video above, and listen carefully – if you pay close enough attention, you’ll be able to hear the sound of the special noise-making balls used by the visually-impaired athletes for the matches. We highly doubt most professional footballers could have made that shot if that’s all they had to navigate with…