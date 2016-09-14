A blind Iranian footballer has made (Mexican) waves at the Paralympic Games in Rio after taking on four defenders to score a sensational goal.

Striker Behzad Zadaliasghar, whose shot helped propel his country to a 2-0 win over Morocco in the Blind Football five-a-side, picked up the ball in the middle of the pitch before going on the attack, skipping through the defenders and smashing the shot low past the goalkeeper to cheers from the crowd.