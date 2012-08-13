A peak of 26.3m people (78.4%) tuned in to BBC1, HD and Olympics 1 at 9:35pm to see athletes and volunteers alike parading through the stadium, and the ceremony’s biggest share across the three channels came at 11:30pm, when 86% of the total TV audience, some 22m souls, watched as the last hour’s musical proceedings got underway.

18.5m (85.4m) viewers stopped up late and were still watching at midnight, and the ceremony closed with an audience of 10.3m (75%) on BBC1 at the clock crept round towards half past.

In fact, the Closing Ceremony’s ratings almost exactly mirrored those of Danny Boyle’s much-lauded Opening Ceremony, which was seen by an average of 23m people and enjoyed a five-minute peak of 27m on Friday 27 July.

More like this

Advertisement

Both the Opening and Closing Ceremonies drew bigger peaks than last year’s Royal Wedding, which hit a high of 20m viewers, and the England football team’s quarter final loss at Euro 2012 in June, which boasted a peak of 23.2m viewers, resoundingly confirming the popularity of the Olmypics. Or at least the pyrotechnic-laden celebrations they inspire, at any rate...