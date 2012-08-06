The BBC1/HD audience constituted a mammoth 64.5% share of those watching TV across the UK when the race was run at around 9:50pm.

The final was the most-watched sporting event so far at the London 2012 Olympics, topping even the peak audience of 16.3 million that saw Britain's Jessica Ennis complete her Heptathlon victory in the 800m, and the 17.1 million who subsequently watched her GB teammate Mo Farah cross the line to take 10,000m gold on BBC1/HD on Saturday night.

In fact, Bolt’s performance was second only to that of Danny Boyle, whose Olympic opening ceremony drew a peak audience of 26.89 million (81.6%) on Friday 27 July, also at 9:50pm.