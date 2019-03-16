Why isn't Casualty on tonight?
The BBC1 medical drama won't be shown on Saturday
Casualty viewers expecting their regular Saturday-night visit to the emergency department are going to be in for a disappointment.
The BBC1 favourite will not be showing this evening thanks to the scheduling of the FA Cup quarter final match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United, coverage of which begins at 7.30pm.
It's the second time this week that fans of the BBC's medical dramas will be left disappointed - Tuesday's Holby City was postponed due to coverage of the Brexit vote in Parliament.
There will now be a double bill of Holby City on Tuesday 19 March and Wednesday 20 March. But Casualty devotees will have to wait until next Saturday for its next episode.
Upcoming drama on Casualty was recently teased in a Spring 2019 trailer that sees new medic Dr Archie Hudson (Genesis Lynea) making her debut, while show stalwart Connie Beauchamp (Amanda Mealing) appears to be suffering with PTSD in the wake of her shock attack.
More like this
Paramedic Iain (Michael Stevenson) is glimpsed looking to the future after the recent attempt he made on his own life and Duffy (Cathy Shipton) can be seen being told by a specialist that she's about to receive bad news...
Casualty returns next Saturday on BBC1