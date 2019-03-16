It's the second time this week that fans of the BBC's medical dramas will be left disappointed - Tuesday's Holby City was postponed due to coverage of the Brexit vote in Parliament.

There will now be a double bill of Holby City on Tuesday 19 March and Wednesday 20 March. But Casualty devotees will have to wait until next Saturday for its next episode.

Upcoming drama on Casualty was recently teased in a Spring 2019 trailer that sees new medic Dr Archie Hudson (Genesis Lynea) making her debut, while show stalwart Connie Beauchamp (Amanda Mealing) appears to be suffering with PTSD in the wake of her shock attack.

More like this

Paramedic Iain (Michael Stevenson) is glimpsed looking to the future after the recent attempt he made on his own life and Duffy (Cathy Shipton) can be seen being told by a specialist that she's about to receive bad news...

Advertisement

Casualty returns next Saturday on BBC1