So, for this week, fans of the drama at Holby's emergency department will be left deprived of their fix. Casualty will, though, be back on Saturday 21 September.

This is the second time in recent months that Casualty has had to make way for live broadcast events. Back in July, the show was postponed at the last minute due to coverage of Wimbledon, where Andy Murray and Serena Williams's mixed doubles match had overrun.

Viewers expressed their ire at the corporation, with some Twitters calling the scheduling move "a disgrace" and blaming the BBC for ruining their evening.

More like this

What happens next on Casualty?

When Casualty returns next Saturday, the focus looks set to be on Iain, whose confidence is knocked by Jan and Ruby's surprised reaction when they hear he'll be taking a job with the air ambulance service.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, back in the ED, Rash's career is threatened when he's blamed for a mistake made by recent recruit Mason. And Essie gets onto the cystic fibrosis trial thanks to Ethan's lies.