What is Riverdale about?

Riverdale, a small American town, seems like the idyllic place for guitar-strumming teen Archie Andrews and his best friends Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper to grow up.

In the first series, the start of the school year brings a new arrival to town, the beautiful and wealthy Veronica Lodge, who quickly shakes things up around Riverdale High.

Meanwhile, tragedy strikes: popular and handsome quarterback Jason Blossom is found dead, and the teens are determined to find out who is responsible for his murder, leading them to uncover a series of secrets none of them could have predicted.

Each series of Riverdale tackles a new mystery as life becomes even stranger and more sinister in the small town. With shifting allegiances, blossoming romances, bitter betrayals and buried secrets at every turn, it’s impossible to know who to trust. One thing is for sure: no one is safe.

Riverdale doesn’t hide its stylistic references, with obvious nods throughout the series to fellow Pacific Northwest-set thriller Twin Peaks. The self-aware dialogue, though, feels more Gossip Girl than it does David Lynch, and the show’s occasional musical numbers are straight out of Glee or High School Musical.

Who is in the cast of Riverdale?

Archie Andrews is played by KJ Apa, who starred in a soap in his native New Zealand before getting cast on Riverdale. His success on the series led to other teen-focused projects like the 2018 film The Hate U Give and Netflix romance The Last Summer. Apa, a natural brunette, dyes his hair for Riverdale.

Quite literally the girl next door, Lili Reinhart plays Archie’s neighbour, Betty Cooper, the doe-eyed overachiever with a dark side.

Cole Sprouse has become a teen heartthrob for his portrayal of broody writer Jughead Jones, Archie’s best friend from the wrong side of the tracks. Before Riverdale, Sprouse starred on the Disney Channel series The Suite Life with his twin brother, Dylan.

Veronica Lodge, the final member of Riverdale’s core four, is played by Brazilian-American actress Camila Mendes. A talented singer, Mendes has had plenty of opportunities to showcase her singing voice as Veronica.

Wealthy and troubled frenemy Cheryl Blossom is played by Madelaine Petsch.

Actress and singer Ashleigh Murray plays Josie, the mayor’s daughter who also fronts a band called The Pussycats. Josie appears in the Archie comics as well as in her own eponymous series.

In season one, the character of Reggie Mantle was played by Ross Butler, who left the series to focus on his role in 13 Reasons Why. He was replaced by Alaskan actor Charles Melton.

The teens’ parents also play an important role in the series, and the casting reads like a who’s-who of 1990s film and television.

Archie’s dad, Fred Andrews, was played by Beverly Hills 90210 actor Luke Perry, who died after suffering a stroke in February 2019. Afterward, Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa announced that all future episodes would be dedicated to Perry. He has not yet announced how the show plans to address Fred Andrews.

Sixteen Candles' Molly Ringwald, plays Archie’s lawyer mum, Mary.

South Side Serpent FP Jones, Jughead’s dad, is played by Skeet Ulrich, star of horror films such as The Craft and Scream.

Gina Gershon (PS I Love You, Curb Your Enthusiasm) plays Jughead’s mother Gladys.

Twin Peaks’ Madchen Amick plays reporter and reformed South Side Serpent Alice Cooper, Betty’s mother.

Soap actor Mark Consuelos portrays conniving Hiram Lodge, married to Hermione Lodge, played by 24’s Marisol Nichols.

Other cast members include Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz and Martin Cummins as sheriff Tom Keller.

How many seasons of Riverdale are there?

Three seasons of Riverdale have aired.

How many episodes of Riverdale are there?

Series one has 13 episodes, and subsequent seasons have 22.

When is Riverdale back?

Series four is set to premiere on Netflix on October 10, 2019.

Where is Riverdale set?

Riverdale’s location is intentionally ambiguous, though the geographical setting (and filming location!) suggests the Pacific Northwest of the USA, which helps contribute to the show’s Twin Peaks vibes.

Where is Riverdale filmed?

Though Archie may be the all-American teen, Riverdale is actually filmed in and around Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

