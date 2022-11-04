Peters is perhaps best known for playing loud and brash Cilla Battersby on Coronation Street , but she'll be swapping the Cobbles for The Mill in February 2023.

Iconic soap star Wendi Peters has joined the cast of Doctors, and is set to appear in the show in the New Year.

She'll be playing Dr Nina Bulsara, a chatterbox who has an opinion on everything and everyone.

Though Nina can be overbearing and inappropriate at times, she's a ray of light and will always find the positive in any difficult situation - and she's bound to be a great addition to the team.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking of her exciting Doctors role, Peters said: "I am thrilled to be joining the wonderful Doctors team to play Dr Nina Bulsara - a woman on a mission who always seems to get what she wants!"

Mike Hobson, executive producer of Doctors, added: "We are absolutely delighted to welcome Wendi to the Doctors cast. She is a familiar face every soap fan will recognise, and we know she will be brilliant in this role. Wendi joins as Dr Nina Bulsara who is a feisty busybody who wants to be respected. She is bound to ruffle a few feathers at The Mill."

Doctors is made by BBC Studios and airs Monday to Friday at 1:45pm on BBC One.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.