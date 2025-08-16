Rogers, born in Melbourne in 1946, also gained a legion of fans for his memorable appearances in dramas like The Bay and The Young and the Restless.

The beloved star died after a battle with lung cancer, the diagnosis of which he revealed last month.

Since the announcement of his death, tributes have been pouring in from those he worked with over his 55-year career.

Fellow General Hospital actor Genie Francis posted on X: "My heart is heavy. Goodbye my spectacular friend.

"My deepest condolences to his wife Teresa and their children. Tristan Rogers was a very bright light, as an actor and a person. I was so lucky to have known him."

Another General Hospital icon, Jon Lindstrom, added: "I know the sadness I feel at this news is shared by so many of you. #TristanRogers was one of the coolest, funniest people I ever met.

"Whenever we were together, which wasn’t nearly often enough, we never missed a chance to try to crack the other one up. I wish I’d had more of those chances. R.I.P."

Finally, Frank Valentini, executive producer on the soap, shared: "The entire @GeneralHospital family is heartbroken to hear of Tristan Rogers' passing.

"Tristan has captivated our fans for more than 50 years and Port Charles will not be the same without him (or Robert Scorpio)."

Rogers is survived by his wife, Teresa Parkerson, and their children, Sarah and Cale.