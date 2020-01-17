BBC

Meanwhile, Kirsty (Annabelle Dowler), who is still reeling from the arrival of her mother, Megan, continues to struggle so a concerned Philip (Andy Hockley) takes the bold move to fall on his sword and makes a controversial suggestion in order to make her happier than she has been of late. However, Helen (Louiza Patikas) finds out what the pair are planning and she has no other choice to offer some tough love. Will Kirsty go ahead and follow Helen’s advice or do The Archers fans have more drama in store?

As if that wasn’t enough turmoil for one village Ian enlists some Grey Gables spies to report back to him about how Hugh is progressing with his kitchen – we’ll all be surprised at the lengths he will take to get some truth about his rival. Ian’s week gets even more drastic as his first meeting with Lee doesn’t go quite as planned.

And meanwhile, poor Rex has to say goodbye to his beloved pigs, but a surprise later on in the day takes him completely unaware.

Also in Ambridge, Tracy takes advantage of a situation, Eddie thinks drastic action is called for and an unexpected encounter leads to a shocking and emotional confession…

The Archers airs weeknights on BBC Radio 4 at 7pm