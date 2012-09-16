And indeed, the surrogacy saga gets even more fraught this week when Tina visits the fertility clinic and Tommy considers leaving for good.

Eastenders

Jack Branning taking things slowly with a woman? What kind of weird, alternative universe is this? Next they'll be telling us that Kat's stopped using fake tan and Alfie's given up on West Ham. But it does seem to be the case that Jack, the well-known bird bandit of Walford parish, is taking a cautious approach to romancing Sharon. Someone being altogether more rash is Syed who makes a desperate attempt to clear his debts. It's a move that could land Tamwar in the mire.

More like this

Emmerdale

Advertisement

An insulin pen would never go missing on a soap without there being dire consequences, and before you can say "hyperglycemia" Kerry's collapsed and fallen into a diabetic coma. With the future looking increasingly bleak, Val's feeling deep remorse for being such a vile cow this past month. But as the mascara streaks down her cheeks, Pollard thinks that the time might just be right for a reconciliation with his estranged wife. Get ready for a hospital-ward smooch.