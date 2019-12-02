Elsewhere, Emmerdale bid a bizarre farewell to Bernice, which leaves Dr Liam effectively jilted and all alone with his murder mystery board game and no one to play it with.

Meanwhile in EastEnders, Ruby and Martin get it on. Never mind the huge betrayal to Stacey and Max, this was no mean feat considering they have to navigate the fact she's the shortest and he's the tallest person in soap.

Advertisement

Elsewhere we're astonished at how Hollyoaks' Mercedes McQueen proved being in a coma can make you even meaner, wondering what the future holds for Emmerdale's wannabe Liam Neeson, Graham Foster, and looking ahead to what's next in soapland…