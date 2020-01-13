Over in Corrie, Steve McDonald's discovery that wife Tracy had cheated on him with a woman was played for laughs, with Leanne Battersby channelling her inner working mens' club comic as the locals reacted to the shock infidelity. Plus, the Jade saga rumbled on as Fiz Stape demanded answers about dead serial killer husband John Stape's secret daughter that never came.

In Emmerdale we finally got to meet Nate Robinson's mum Cara who was not what we expected. Is she sticking around? How did she get so posh and aspirational? And why was she so obsessed with old flame Cain Dingle's leather jacket?

Advertisement

Finally, Hollyoaks went post-watershed with the first Hollyoaks Later since 2013. Breda McQueen's reign of terror came to an explosive climax but how racy was the after-dark outing?