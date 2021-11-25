Has Roy Cropper left Coronation Street? Actor David Neilson’s future

We can’t imagine the Street without him.

Roy Cropper, played by award-winning actor David Neilson, has been a fixture on ITV soap opera Coronation Street since he made his first appearance in 1995.

Initially a supporting character, Roy soon came to the forefront of the soap’s storylines and is the owner of the cafe Roy’s Rolls.

Roy won a legion of fans for his marriage to British soap’s first transgender character, Hayley Cropper, until she was killed off in 2014.

Roy has also gone on to develop paternal relationships with the likes of Fiz Brown, Chesney Brown, Carla Connor and his niece, Nina Lucas.

However, the recent hate crime storyline that saw Nina’s boyfriend Seb Franklin murdered has taken a toll on Roy.

A recent story saw Seb’s mother Abi try to take revenge on her son’s killer Corey Brent.

While Roy stopped Abi from murdering Corey, he since agreed to cover up that it was the gun she obtained that was later used by gangster Harvey Franklin to kill Natasha Blakeman (albeit mistakenly).

Struggling with the guilt of his lies, Roy departed the Street on Wednesday night (24th November) despite the pleas of his loved ones.

Have we lost Roy Cropper for good?

Has Roy Cropper left Coronation Street?

Roy Cropper signed over his estate to Nina (Mollie Gallagher) and departed Weatherfield in a black cab on Wednesday night.

Despite the pleas of Carla Connor, Chesney Brown, Fiz Stape, Cathy Matthews, Mary Taylor and Brian Packham, Roy could not be persuaded to stay on the street.

ITV has yet to announce that actor David Neilson has departed the soap for good, despite the scenes having aired.

This would suggest that we have not seen the last of Roy just yet and that he remains part of the cast, but RadioTimes.com has reached out to ITV for further comment.

Neilson recently won an Inside Soap Award for Best Actor for his turn in the last year as Roy Cropper.

The actor told the publication: “It’s lovely for me and Mollie that idiosyncratic characters such as Roy and Nina appeal so much to viewers.

“They can be seen as eccentric, but they are valued and loved – and that’s wonderful.”

However, could we be left without Roy for longer than we anticipated?

