His daughter Dinneen Coster shared the news in a social media post on Facebook, where she wrote: "There is great sadness in my heart this evening, my father actor Nicolas Coster has passed on in Florida at 9:01 pm in the hospital.

"Please be inspired by his artistic achievements and know he was a real actor’s actor! I will remember him as always doing his best and being a great father. Rest In Peace."

Coster was born in London but was raised primarily in Florida in the United States. He later returned to the English capital to study acting at the Royal Academy of the Dramatic Art and made his soap opera debut in the '60s, in NBC's Young Doctor Malone - before going on to star in The Secret Storm, Our Private World and The Facts of Life.

While Coster has starred in many popular productions over the years of his long-spanning career, many will recognise him as a mainstay in the world of daytime drama.

His most recognisable role arguably came in Santa Barbara, where he starred as Lionel Lockridge - one of the members of the Lockridge family that was a rival to the wealthy Capwell family in the NBC drama.

Nicolas Coster and Judith McConnell as Lionel Lockridge and Sophia Wayne Capwell in Santa Barbara, circa 1986 in Los Angeles, California. Bill Nation/Sygma via Getty Images

Coster left his role on another American soap opera, One Life to Live, to join the cast of Santa Barbara, a role he returned to in 1990 before the show was cancelled in 1993.

From there, he joined yet another hit soap opera, As the World Turns, for two years from 1993.

Coster struck a chord with viewers across several decades for his frequent iconic storylines, and sharing a tribute to his late co-star, former Santa Barbara actor Adolfo Martínez also shared on Facebook: "It was an honor to work in a company with him, and I’ll always hold his friendship and his sterling strengths as a professional close to heart.

"Unsolicited one day, he gave me this profoundly useful advice: 'What you choose to do with a scene doesn’t have to be the probable thing. You can choose any course imaginable - no matter how unlikely - as long as it’s possible.'"

Advertisement

As well as being a soap opera stalwart, Coster also made appearances in Wonder Woman, American Crime Story and The Bay, which earned the star a Daytime Emmy in 2019 for his performance as Mayor Jack Madison.