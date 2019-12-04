The days when Neighbours would vanish from the schedules over the festive period are officially a thing of the past: thanks to the Australian soap's deal with UK broadcaster Channel 5 for the second year running it now broadcasts 52 weeks of the year, including a special Christmas Day episode. Fans take note, however, the show drops one episode over the festive fortnight and won't be airing on New Year's Eve.

This Yule, Ramsay Street is rocked by the return of Paul Robinson's psychotic serial killer son Robert. He's serving a life sentence in prison, but when he strikes a dangerous deal with his father there are huge consequences for his family and the community at large. Toadie Rebecchi faces his first Christmas without his beloved wife Sonya as the locals stage a carol concert in her memory, and pregnant Elly's labour begins in very dramatic circumstances.