Neighbours star Takaya Honda on Brent and Emmett’s return

It has been a complicated time for the residents of number 32 in Neighbours with a baby on the way, and the mother of the unborn child, Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes), making one mistake after another.

Advertisement

While David Tanaka and Aaron Brennan (Takaya Honda and Matt Wilson) try to navigate that, they were thrown by the return of Brent Colefax (Texas Watterson) who had been hiding out in the Doug Out. Then Emmett Donaldson (Ezra Justin) also made a comeback and the two found themselves having to consider taking Brent in.

Takaya spoke to RadioTimes.com about the story and what we should expect from the double return that looks set to turn their lives upside down.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“Texas Watterston and Ezra Justin bring such amazing performances to the screen that even before they had finished their first stint we knew that they would be coming back, we just didn’t know how,” Takaya said of the impression that the pair made when they were on the show last year, adding that “they are such brilliant young talents to work with, I’ve really enjoyed having them back.”

“I think that the dynamic that Emmett and Brent bring to the David and Aaron storyline is something the audience loves seeing and also shakes up the balance of things in a really great way. David and Aaron are such caring people that when faced with two kids in a hard spot they are going to do whatever they can to help them, no matter the circumstances they are in.”

With Emmett in particular, Takaya told us that they love him and “didn’t want to let go of him in the first place”, so if he were to need a place to call home too, they would be unlikely to turn him away – especially after opening the door to the volatile Brent again.

Speaking of Brent, he has been a troublemaker since he first appeared on screen and had a particularly nasty run-in with Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) – something that David will certainly remember as he reenters their lives. “He is most definitely cautious. The welfare of his niece is a top priority for David, he could never have forgiven himself if what happened last time had been any worse.”

And as always with any situation that David finds himself in, Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) will be sure to make his feelings known, but this time he ends up pushing Nicolette and Brent together to form an alliance against him.

For David, could he finally reach the point where he can’t justify his father’s behaviour any longer? “Paul being Paul has never been a good excuse for his dad’s behaviour and David is always one to let him know. I guess the real question is, ‘when will enough be enough for David?’.”

Whatever happens, it looks to be a very busy 2021 for David but the real question is, will he come to regret allowing Brent back into their lives again, or will he work to be a better person?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.