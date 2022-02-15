Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) collapses and is rushed to hospital, Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano) makes a big decision that has heartbreaking consequences and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) fears for his life.

Hendrix Greyson (Ben Turland) is shocked when Zara Selwyn (Freya Van Dyke) kisses him, has the tearaway teen gone too far this time?

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 21st – 25th February 2022.

Zara kisses Hendrix

Zara has done herself no favours since coming to live with Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton), riling up the locals with her cocky teen shtick, being the laziest employee Harold's Cafe has ever seen, causing chaos at school, leaving her mum for dead and even being rude to Jane Harris (Annie Jones) - which might actually be worse.

As accusations are thrown her way after the Erinsborough High fire (she insists she's innocent), naughty Zara goes too far when she mistakes sympathy from Hendrix for something more and stuns him with a passionate kiss. It's the last straw as far as Amy's concerned, and she wonders if it's time to send her daughter back to Cairns. Good riddance!

Glen and Terese grow closer

Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) feels a prize fool after letting Paul pull the wool over her eyes for the umpteenth time and can't pull herself out of the doldrums. Concerned for his sister-in-law, but possibly spotting an opportunity to get closer, Glen Donnelly (Richard Huggett) steps in to help cheer her up. Who said 'ulterior motive'?!

Glen suggests paintballing as a way to lift Terese's miserable mood and it's a roaring success. Forgetting her troubles, Terese lets her hair down though putting Paul out of her mind for a whole day proves harder than anticipated. And her complicated feelings towards her ex are about to be tested again…

Will Paul survive?

Paul's health takes a turn for the worst - and for real this time, no fake doctor getting paid to diagnose bogus symptoms to elicit sympathy from Terese. Unsurprisingly nobody believes he's really ill, and crying wolf comes back to bite Paul when he collapses with no one around to help.

Glen, of all people, finds his brother in a bad way and gets him to hospital, where it's clear he's not doing it for attention this time. As Paul lies fighting for his life, Terese feels conflicted about whether she should be at his side - and ultimately decides it's time to let go of her marriage and leave Paul to his fate… Will he die alone?

Leo takes Abigail back

Reality hits Leo when David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) start to formalise becoming Abigail's legal guardians, but with the wheels in motion he feels it's too late to change his mind - even if he wanted to. Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) clocks Leo's uncertainty and delivers a wake-up call which inspires the grieving dad to fight for for his little girl.

Leo and Abby are reunited though not everyone is celebrating, as Aaron and David are heartbroken they have to hand her back. Az is particularly upset and blames meddling Chloe for influencing Leo's decision and allowing him to lose Abigail for a second time. Can the fractured family survive this latest emotional roller coaster?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Advertisement

After Levi narrowly escapes a frightening encounter with a scary stranger his relationship with Freya Wozniak (Phoebe Roberts) takes another unexpected twist. Despite the trouble she's caused by dragging him into her search for Gareth, Levi still has feelings for foxy Freya and goes against his family's advice by agreeing to carry on helping her. Chasing up a lead the pair unwittingly put themselves in danger…

Meanwhile, Roxy Canning (Zima Anderson) despairs her cousin-in-law has been lured back into Freya's wicked web and schemes to get her out of Levi's life. She decides to host an impromptu tea party and invites some unlikely guests she hopes will help her cause - what exactly has Roxy got in mind, and is she taking a risk that could backfire?