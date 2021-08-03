6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Yashvi’s exit and Chloe betrays Nicolette

Ramsay Street says a fond farewell to Yashvi Rebecchi (Olivia Junkeer) this week as the cop moves to Sydney, but not before a surprise goodbye party and some emotional moments with her loved ones.

Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) gets engaged to Nicolette Stone (Charlotte Chimes) but immediately regrets it and turns to old flame Leo Tanaka (Tim Kano), Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) learns Jesse Porter (Cameron Robbie) is keeping more secrets and Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) is torn between two lovers!

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 9th – 13th August 2021.

Goodbye Yashvi

Having decided to leave Ramsay Street for a fresh start in Sydney with the rest of the recently-written-out Rebecchi clan, Yashvi packs her bags and prepares to depart. Vi’s thoughtful Uncle Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) summons his niece to the nursery where he springs a surprise leaving party – although if you’d been in the show for over four years, you’d be annoyed if no one wanted to mark the occasion.

With her nearest and dearest gathered to say farewell Yashvi reflects on her life-changing time in Erinsborough, from gangly schoolgirl to confident rookie cop, to her on/off romance with Ned Willis (Ben Hall) and surviving countless family crises. You’ll be wiping away a tear as she heads off…

Nicolette proposes

Secretly sensing she and Chloe are on the rocks, Nicolette chooses to ignore the niggles and goes into full-on denial mode by proposing to her girlfriend. With Chloe feeling increasingly trapped in the unravelling romance, getting engaged is the last thing she needs – yet she still says yes!

Nic is a hard woman to say no to, especially when she gets that twitchy look in her eye that means she’s either about to hug you or kill you, but Chlo quickly regrets agreeing to get hitched and realises she’s trying to convince herself she and her pregnant lover have a future together. Could an attraction to a certain old flame be causing her doubts?

Chloe cheats with Leo?

While Nicolette excitedly plans her big day, and Jane Harris (Annie Jones) arranges an engagement party for her daughter, David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) and Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) fear their baby mama is getting carried away and worry it’s all moving too fast for Chloe.

They’re not wrong, as Chlo can’t cope at the party to celebrate her impending splicing and slips away, unable to escape the feeling of suffocation. And who does she turn to? Leo, of course, who’s been waiting patiently to properly make a move on his ex. Finding Chloe and Leo looking very cosy together agitates Aaron and David – could this love triangle wreck their surrogacy plans with Nicolette?

Jesse exposed

Harlow starts to feel bad for double-crossing Jesse and feeding him false information knowing it will mess up the Quills’ dastardly plot. Why? He was the one who started this ill-advised (and somewhat hard to follow) campaign of industrial espionage.

Hendrix Greyson (Benny Turland) then gets wind of Jesse’s secret affair with schoolteacher Curtis Perkins (Nathan Borg), who drops his mild-mannered exterior when he realises his buff barman boyfriend has been deceiving him all along and publicly lashes out. With Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) pushing Harlow to turn the tables on Jesse, can she keep up the complicated revenge plan before it gets too out of hand?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

The Quills caper causes more problems for Paul when Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) discovers what her husband has been up to behind her back, and how he’s been using his granddaughter to further his vendetta. Terese faces a big dilemma when Paul begs her to get on board with the next stage of his dangerous game, but will she go along with it or wreck everything at the last minute?

Ned and Levi Canning (Richie Morris) find themselves pining for Amy while she’s out of town for a few days, and by the time she returns both blokes are keen to continue their ‘neighbours with benefits’ arrangement. Having been none the wiser about her hook-up with Levi, Ned’s nose is put out of joint to learn he has a love rival. As the fellas fight for her affections, who will Amy choose?