6 Neighbours spoilers for next week: Toadie kisses Rose and Paul confesses the truth about Nicolette

Toadie Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney) kisses Rose Walker (Lucy Durack), so where does that leave him and Melanie Pearson (Lucinda Cowden)? And is Mel really having a revenge fling of her own?

Paul Robinson (Stefan Dennis) confesses what really happened when he found Nicolette, Harlow Robinson (Jemma Donovan) is public enemy number one and Terese Willis (Rebekah Elmaloglou) gets closer to Jesse Porter (Cameron Robbie).

Here are all your Neighbours spoilers for 20th – 24th September 2021.

Rose plays dirty to get Toadie

Remember how sweet Rose seemed at first? Then it turned out the ditzy blonde shtick was all an act and she’d inveigled her way into a job at Toadie’s firm to dig for dirt on her ex-husband so she could get a better divorce settlement? Okay, it wasn’t quite like that, but we know she’s got the capacity for dirty tricks, which she employs this week in her efforts to steal Toadie from Mel.

After the old flames kiss guilty Toadie admits the indiscretion to a crushed Mel. It’s decision time for Toad, and Rose wastes no time in contacting Mel’s old boss Justin and engineers it so Toadie sees them together and thinks the scandalous affair is back on. Can Rose’s sly scheming split Toadie and Mel up for good?

Paul confesses the truth about Nicolette

David Tanaka (Takaya Honda) is suspicious of his dastardly dad when he clocks some unusual financial activity, including dodgy loans, selling off some land and making sneaky cutbacks. He confronts his father and asks if he has a cashflow crisis, and poisonous Paul is forced to explain he bunged Nicolette a million dollars to stay away from Erinsborough.

Panicked Paul begs David not to tell husband Aaron Brennan (Matt Wilson) their baby mama was paid off in exchange for handing over Isla, but the upstanding doctor isn’t comfortable with keeping the secret. Never mind all that, when will we find out who’s bubba the boys are actually bringing up, as we know Isla is still in Canberra with Nic, who gave Paul a decoy kid?

Everyone hates Harlow

Harlow was enjoying her rapid rise to the top of the corporate ladder with the made-up promotion Paul gave her, but it’s caused bad feeling at Lassiters and the staff go on on strike decrying the boss’s nepotism, so the teen swiftly finds herself demoted back to the laundry room. How the mighty have fallen…

Chloe Brennan (April Rose Pengilly) seizes the opportunity to give her professional nemesis a dressing down after weeks of lauding it over her since she covered her role during her secondment, fuelling Harlow’s ruthless streak that leaves her determined to win her job back and prove she’s not to be messed with. Watch out, Chloe. In fact, watch out world.

Terese gets close to Jesse

Battle lines are drawn between Paul and Terese over the Harlow situation, as the Robinson rogue’s wife blames him for the uproar among the workforce to further his granddaughter’s career. Auntie T finds an unexpected ally in Jesse, who crosses the picket line and stands by the businesswoman to remain working while his colleagues down tools.

Grateful for his support, Terese finds herself drawn to Jesse and things get a little weird… Does she see him as a replacement for the son she lost thanks to his family’s actions? Talking of which, Terese then agrees to accompany Jesse to visit his mum, and her arch-enemy, Julie Quill in jail. Will she get closure on Josh’s death? And where will this icky obsession with Jesse end?

Elsewhere on Neighbours

Stick-in-the-mud Evelyn Farlow (Paul Arundell) is not having the most peaceful of stays in Erinsborough, as she clashes with Sheila Canning (Colette Mann) over her snobby attitude to her extended family and puts Levi Canning (Richie Morris) on the spot about his scandalous three-way romance. Amy Greenwood (Jacinta Stapleton) seeks out Evelyn to explain the polyamorous arrangement and alleviates some of the worried mum’s concerns, but can Evelyn be completely won around?

Nicolette’s continued absence takes its toll, and when the engagement ring she ordered for her ex is delivered Chloe gets a stark reminder of what she’s lost. Turning to Jane Harris (Annie Jones) for comfort, the upset pair decide to keep the ring to give to Isla as a reminder of her mum… If only we knew who that was! Meanwhile, Nic’s probably spending her million on a state-of-the-art buggy. Surely she’s got to reappear at some point?